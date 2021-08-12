Class C-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

5. Wahoo (7-3)

How fast the Warrior junior class comes along will tell how far they can go. Needs are finding a quarterback and developing line depth. Colin Ludvik is one of C-1’s best running backs.

6. St. Paul (10-2)

Replacing key members, including Wyoming freshman Tommy Wroblewski, off last year’s team that finished No. 2 in the final rankings won’t be easy. New QB Trevor Dugan and John Placke will run behind a big, athletic line.

7. Kearney Catholic (9-2)

Heinrich Haarberg is off to NU and the rest of last year’s skill starters also graduated. The line will be the strength of the offense. Experience returns on defense. Brett Mahony becomes the new QB.

8. Battle Creek (6-4)

The Braves return 13 starters but coach Andrew Carlson said they must count on a handful of first-time contributors. Dylan Amick returns at QB. There’s another Uhlir — sophomore Trent — coming through the pipeline at running back and linebacker.

9. Gothenburg (6-4)