Class C-1 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-1 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
* * *
TOP 10
1. Pierce (12-0)
Defending champ lost 13 starters and it’s still loaded for a repeat. A majority of the returners are juniors, too. Senior offensive guard/linebacker Colton Fritz and junior tight end Ben Brahmer, committed to NU, are returning all-staters.
2. Adams Central (10-3)
It’s been a stair-step process for the Patriot seniors — quarterfinal as freshmen, then semifinal and the 2020 final. They must rebuild their lines, especially to block for junior running back Hyatt Collins.
3. Columbus Lakeview (4-5)
If the injury bug passes the Vikings, they will be grateful and in contention. They have only three new starters. Defensive consistency must improve.
4. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1)
The Bluejays are blessed with two returning quarterbacks, Nick Carroll and Cale Jacobsen. The latter missed almost all of basketball season with a torn ACL. The adversity, coach Ryan Thompson said, built trust in the team.
5. Wahoo (7-3)
How fast the Warrior junior class comes along will tell how far they can go. Needs are finding a quarterback and developing line depth. Colin Ludvik is one of C-1’s best running backs.
6. St. Paul (10-2)
Replacing key members, including Wyoming freshman Tommy Wroblewski, off last year’s team that finished No. 2 in the final rankings won’t be easy. New QB Trevor Dugan and John Placke will run behind a big, athletic line.
7. Kearney Catholic (9-2)
Heinrich Haarberg is off to NU and the rest of last year’s skill starters also graduated. The line will be the strength of the offense. Experience returns on defense. Brett Mahony becomes the new QB.
8. Battle Creek (6-4)
The Braves return 13 starters but coach Andrew Carlson said they must count on a handful of first-time contributors. Dylan Amick returns at QB. There’s another Uhlir — sophomore Trent — coming through the pipeline at running back and linebacker.
9. Gothenburg (6-4)
Good depth on the O-line is a good start for the Swedes, who need to fill four positions. Junior Wes Geiken will benefit from receivers with more experience. They need a power back and a ball-hunter at middle linebacker.
10. Central City (5-4)
Coach Troy Huebert must blend a small senior class with a talented junior bunch and a couple of promising sophomores. Kale Jensen led the state in passing yards in only nine games and could end up with a better receiving corps this year.
RETURNING ALL-STATERS
Ben Brahmer, Pierce, 6-6/205, Jr., TE
Son of coach Mark Brahmer is pledged to NU.
Colton Fritz, Pierce, 6-1/195, Sr., LB
Was in on 161 tackles for state champs.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central, 5-10/195, Jr., RB
Burst on the scene last year with 1,538 yards, 20 TDs.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-1/195, Sr., QB
Hopes injuries are behind him.
Kale Jensen, Central City, 6-1/195, Sr., QB
Topped 3,000 yards passing with 37 TD throws.
Colin Ludvik, Wahoo, 5-6/160, Sr., RB-DB
Needs 1,559 yards for the school’s career rushing record.
Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 5-10/165, Sr., WR
Can play multiple positions.
Garrett Oakley, Columbus Scotus, 6-4/200, Sr., TE
Committed to Northern Illinois in April.
Dawson Fox, St. Paul, 6-5/300, Sr., OT-DT
Will anchor the Wildcat lines.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 6-4/215, Sr., WR
Looks like he may shift to QB to replace Heinrich Haarberg (NU).
Noteworthy games
Aug. 27
St. Paul at Pierce (2020, P 55-38, 21-14): St. Paul’s 2020 began and ended with those losses to Pierce.
Battle Creek at Central City (2020, BC 58-50): Another scorefest could be in the offing.
Sept. 3
Wahoo at Adams Central (2020, AC 24-7): Last year’s state runner-up hosts the 2019 champion.
Columbus Lakeview at Pierce (2020, P 41-21): Lakeview's season-spoiling injuries last year started with playing Pierce.
Kearney Catholic at Gothenburg (2020, KC 35-0): First key test for new Stars QB.
Sept. 17
St. Paul at Gothenburg (2020, SP 35-6): The host Swedes have one of C-1’s most demanding schedules.
Oct. 1
Central City at Adams Central (2020, AC 21-8): Patriots’ DB gave up yards, not TDs, to Kale Jensen.
Oct. 8
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (2020, AG 47-22): Battle of Saunders County.
Oct. 15
Adams Central at St. Paul (2020, SP 26-20): Could be third ranked opponent in a row for AC.
Pierce at Battle Creek (2020, P 70-12): A local pride game, especially for the Braves this time.