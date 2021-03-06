Class C-1: Fourth-quarter rally gives North Bend back-to-back state basketball titles

North Bend Central celebrates with its Class C1 tournament final trophy after their win against Hastings St. Cecilia.
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel attempts a shot against Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard.
LINCOLN — North Bend’s massive fourth-quarter rally, mostly on free throws, gave the Tigers a repeat Class C-1 state title.
Sydney Emanuel’s two free throws with six seconds left broke a 49-49 tie for a 51-49 win over two-time reigning C-2 champion Hastings St. Cecilia at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
She was 12-of-12 at the line for a team-high 20 points.
Bailey Kissinger had a career-high 33 points for St. Cecilia.
