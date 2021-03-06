 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Fourth-quarter rally gives North Bend back-to-back state basketball titles
BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — North Bend’s massive fourth-quarter rally, mostly on free throws, gave the Tigers a repeat Class C-1 state title.

Sydney Emanuel’s two free throws with six seconds left broke a 49-49 tie for a 51-49 win over two-time reigning C-2 champion Hastings St. Cecilia at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

She was 12-of-12 at the line for a team-high 20 points.

Bailey Kissinger had a career-high 33 points for St. Cecilia.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

