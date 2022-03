LINCOLN — Lincoln Lutheran defeated Gothenburg 35-23 on Wednesday in a Class C-1 semifinal of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 24-3 Warriors advance to Friday's 11 a.m. final seeking their first championship.

​The 18-8 Swedes, who reached the state tourney for the first time since 2004, will play Thursday in a consolation game.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.