Class C-1 girls: Lincoln Lutheran, Gothenburg win opening round of state basketball

LINCOLN — Lincoln Lutheran scored 17 points in the fourth quarter — one more than it had during the first three quarters — to escape with a 33-32 first-round state tournament victory over Class C-1 No. 7 BRLD on Monday at the Devaney Center.

“We preach all season the next-play mentality and play the full 32 (minutes),” Warriors coach Wade Coulter Coulter said. “Those are the two things that kind of bailed us out and allowed us to survive and advance today. We were on the ropes; we were down by nine against a really good basketball team.”

Both teams were slow out of the gate — it took 3:25 to get a point on the board — and BRLD led 15-11 at halftime. It extended that to 22-16 heading into the fourth.

But third-ranked Lutheran grabbed its first lead since the first half when Katelynn Oxley, who led all scorers with 17 points, scored off an offensive rebound for a 25-23 advantage with 4:42 remaining. But BRLD regained the lead 19 seconds later, and didn’t lose it until another layup by Oxley, playing with four fouls, with 58 seconds remaining.

“It sounds weird, maybe, but it was not a schematic change,” Coulter said. “It was just an execution thing. We had 11 turnovers at halftime, we missed a lot of wide open shots. We didn’t need to change, we just needed to be confident in our abilities, make the next play.”

BRLD had a chance to tie or take the lead on the next possession but missed the front end of a one-and-one before a shot from the left side at the buzzer fell short.

“That’s not an eight seed, they’re a really tough, physical team that plays a hard schedule. I’m very proud of our kids. They could have folded, they could have rolled over with all the pressure of being the one-seed, all the expectations from last year. We just kept playing and found a way.”

Lincoln Lutheran (23-3)....6 5 5 17—33

BRLD (19-7).....................2 13 7 10—32

LL: Jenna Luebbe 10, Shanae Bergt 6, Katelynn Oxley 17.

BRLD: Isabella Bonneau 3, McKenzie Murphy 4, Addison James 4, Elise Anderson 2, Alyssa Buccholz 8, Jordan Snyder 11.

Gothenburg 45, Broken Bow 43

A faster start Monday made Gothenburg’s fourth game this season against Broken Bow the one the Swedes will never forget.

Memories of three losses, including a 50-20 drubbing in the Southwest Conference tournament, were erased with the Swedes’ 45-43 victory in the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament.

Gothenburg moves on to meet top-seed Lincoln Lutheran in Wednesday's 9 a.m. semifinal.

While the offensive game plan didn’t change for the 19-7 Swedes, some defensive adjustments proved to be important.

“Defensively we did make some adjustments,” coach Kassie Schuett said. “We knew that their offense runs strictly from ball screens, and they try to protect the middle of it. So we tried to overplay that and force them to the baseline, knowing that they have a couple of posts who won’t shoot the 3 and that won’t hurt us.”

A faster start to both the first and third quarters also made a big difference in Gothenburg’s fortunes.

The Swedes raced to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter before a basket by Halle McCaslin got Broken Bow back to four points down heading into the second quarter.

Then the Indians went on a 9-4 run to tie the game 15-15 with 2:34 remaining before halftime. The Swedes responded with back-to-back 3-pointers — the first by Ashlyn Richeson and the next by Kynlee Strauser — to take a 21-15 lead. The Swedes would eventually head to the locker room with a 23-17 halftime lead.

“We started the first game down 9-0, we started the second game down 11-1,” Schuett said. “So it was just those first two minutes that we knew if we could start there better in the first two minutes of the first half and the first two minutes of the second half, we were going to be right there.”

After opening the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Aubrey O’Hare, the Swedes solved Broken Bow’s full-court press behind junior forward Ellarey Harm — who led all players with 19 points.

Harm twice broke free behind the coverage and made a pair of layups that put the Swedes ahead 30-19 and forced a second Indians timeout in less than a minute.

“We practice press breaks so much, especially when we play Broken Bow,” Schuett said. “Because they’re a full-court press, make or miss team. Our girls started to get into kind of a hectic mood there when they have traps coming to them.

“Once they were able to calm down a little bit, see the court a little bit better, then that helped.”

Broken Bow then held Gothenburg scoreless in the final 4:59 of the quarter to cut the deficit to 30-25 heading into the fourth.

The Indians (22-5) twice sliced the Swedes’ lead to two early in the fourth before a 9-2 run built Gothenburg a cushion that would come in handy at the end. Sophomore Clara Evert scored four of her seven points in the run that put the Swedes up 41-32.

Broken Bow closed to 43-42 on a 3-pointer by Halle McCaslin with 12 seconds to play, but Richeson secured the victory with two free throws with seven seconds remaining.

Without a senior on the roster, the future bright for the Swedes.

“They are so much more mature than what their grade is,” Schuett said. “They’ve played a lot. The sophomores and the juniors both have started every year since they’ve been freshmen, and I think that has definitely helped.”

Gothenburg (19-7) .... 8 15 7 15—45

Broken Bow (22-5) ... 4 13 8 18—43

G: Aubrey O’Hare 3, Emily Cornwell 3, Ashlyn Richeson 5, Kynlee Strauser 8, Clara Evert 7, Ellarey Harm 19.

BB: Kailyn Scott 10, Joscelyn Coleman 4, Brianna Quinn 5, MaKinley Tobey 10, Kya Scott 7, Halle McCaslin 7.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

