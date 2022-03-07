Class C-1 girls: Lincoln Lutheran, Gothenburg win opening round of state basketball

LINCOLN — Scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter — one more than they totaled during the first three quarters — allowed Lincoln Lutheran to escape its Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament opener with a 33-32 win over BRLD on Monday.

Expectations are high for the 23-3 Warriors, who entered the tournament as the top seed after finishing third in the 2021 tournament.

Coach Wade Coulter said the Warriors’ single possession approach that carried them to 22 regular-season wins is what got them through a game at the Devaney Center pocked with shooting slumps.

“We preach all season the next play mentality and play the full 32 (minutes),” Coulter said. “Those are the two things that kind of bailed us out and allowed us to survive and advance today. We were on the ropes; we were down by nine against a really good basketball team.”

Both teams were slow out of the gate. It took 3:25 for the first points to be scored, and those two came on a layup by BRLD’s McKenzie Murphy.

That ended the first quarter scoring for the Wolverines. A trio of layups in the final 3:37, including two by Katelynn Oxley, gave Lutheran a 6-2 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Wolverines found an offensive groove late in the second quarter, scoring seven points in the final 3:50 to take a 15-11 lead into the intermission.

A second scoring drought kicked off the second half. The first point of the third quarter came from BRLD forward Jordan Snyder when she made the back end of a two-shot free throw opportunity.

Lutheran didn’t get its first points until 2:55 to go in the third when Jenna Luebbe made a 3-point shot. The Wolverines had built their largest lead of the game — nine points at 20-11 — before Luebbe’s 3.

BRLD took a 22-16 lead into the fourth quarter and continued to maintain its advantage through the early part of the final period.

The Warriors grabbed their first lead since a 9-8 when Oxley — who led all scorers with 17 points — scored off an offensive rebound to put Lutheran ahead 25-23 with 4:42 remaining in regulation.

BRLD (19-7) regained the lead just 19 seconds later and didn’t lose it again until another layup by Oxley, who by then was playing with four fouls, made another layup with 58 seconds remaining.

“It sounds weird, maybe, but it was not a schematic change,” Coulter said. “It was just an execution thing. We had 11 turnovers at halftime, we missed a lot of wide open shots. We didn’t need to change, we just needed to be confident in our abilities, make the next play.”

BRLD had a chance to tie the game and even take the lead but missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw chance before a shot from the left side by freshman Addison James at the buzzer fell short.

“That’s not an eight seed, they’re a really tough, physical team that plays a hard schedule. I’m very proud of our kids. They could have folded, they could have rolled over with all the pressure of being the one-seed, all the expectations from last year. We just kept playing and found a way.”

Lincoln Lutheran (23-3)....6 5 5 17—33

BRLD (19-7).....................2 13 7 10—32

LL: Jenna Luebbe 10, Shanae Bergt 6, Katelynn Oxley 17.

BRLD: Isabella Bonneau 3, McKenzie Murphy 4, Addison James 4, Elise Anderson 2, Alyssa Buccholz 8, Jordan Snyder 11.

Gothenburg 45, Broken Bow 43

For the first time in four tries this season, the Gothenburg girls basketball team got the best of Southwest Conference rival Broken Bow.

The Swedes held on Monday for a 45-43 victory over the Indians in the first round of the C-1 state tournament at the Devaney Center. Ellarey Harm led the Swedes with 19 points while Broken Bow got 10 points apiece from Kailyn Scott and MaKinley Tobey.

Gothenburg next will play top-seed Lincoln Lutheran in Wednesday's 9 a.m. C-1 semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

