Class C-1: Gothenburg advances to championship for first time in school history

There was a Christmas theme in the Gothenburg student section Friday at the state volleyball tournament.

The Swedes then went out and played the Grinch role to perfection against top-seeded North Bend.

Gothenburg rallied from a two-set deficit to post a 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-10 semifinal win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The victory lifts the Swedes into Saturday's Class C-1 final at the Devaney Center.

​"It's kind of a whirlwind," coach Bryson Mahlberg said. "Last year we qualified for state for the first time and this year we're playing for the title."

That trip to the championship match seemed improbable when Gothenburg lost the first two sets. The Swedes started to swing the momentum in the third set by opening an 18-12 lead, though the Tigers got it tied at 24-24 after a hitting error.

Then came a key point that North Bend thought it had won but a net violation gave the point to Gothenburg. Leading 25-24, the Swedes ended it when a Tigers' shot went long.

That shot of confidence helped Gothenburg post a 10-point win in the fourth set to tie the match. The Swedes kept riding that momentum, opening leads of 7-4 and 11-6 in the 15-point fifth set.

​A kill by Kynlee Strauser made it 14-6 but the Tigers weren't finished, fighting off four match points. After a Gothenburg timeout, the Swedes ended it on another kill by Strauser.

"Defense has been our strong suit and I think that helped us turn things around," Mahlberg said. "Our girls didn't want the ball to drop."

Clara Evert had 19 kills to pace the Swedes while Kara Waskowiak had nine.

Waskowiak, a senior middle hitter, said she's looking forward to Saturday's match.

​"This is all so surreal," she said. "It was in all of our childhood dreams and I know that deep in our hearts, we felt that we could do this."

The 31-2 Tigers will play in a consolation match Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

Gothenburg (33-3)..... 17 22 26 25 15

North Bend (31-2)...... 25 25 24 15 10

G (kills-aces-blocks): Emily Cornwell 0-1-0, Logan Hilbers 0-1-0, Kynlee Strauser 7-0-2, Clara Evert 19-0-2, Taryn O'Hare 5-1-2, Kara Waskowiak 9-0-1, Aubrey O'Hare 0-4-0, Madison Smith 4-0-4.

NB: Kathryn Gaughen 1-0-0, Cassandra Burbach 2-0-0, Kindsey Emanuel 9-0-0, Kaitlyn Emanuel 23-0-3, Josie Cleveringa 24-2-3, Jayla Van Ampting 0-2-0.

Set assists: G 45 (Ashlyn Richeson 39, O'Hare 3, Cornwell 1, Evert 1, O'Hare 1); NB 59 (Gaughen 56, K. Emanuel 2, Cleveringa 1).