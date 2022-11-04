 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class C-1: Grand Island Central Catholic downs Minden in semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Minden in four sets Friday in a Class C-1 semifinal of the state volleyball tournament.

The Crusaders won 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 and will play Gothenburg at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Devaney Center for the championship.

