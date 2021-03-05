 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia advances to third straight state title game
BASKETBALL

Katherine Hamburger

Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger attempts a layup against Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia defeated Lincoln Lutheran 29-25 Friday to advance to Saturday’s Class C-1 state final against defending champion North Bend.

St. Cecilia will be playing for its third consecutive title, having won C-2 the past two years.

Bailey Kissinger led St. Cecilia with 12 points.

Photos: Nebraska girls state basketball Friday

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

