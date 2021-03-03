Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia defeats Syracuse in first round of state tournament

LINCOLN — Point guard Bailey Kissinger scored 23 of her season-high 26 points in the first half Wednesday night as top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia defeated No. 6 Syracuse 54-32 in the last of the C-1 first-round games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“That set the tone for us,” Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt said. “Not only did she have a nice start offensively, but we shut down what they wanted to do. I thought we nailed everything we wanted to do defensively.”

Kissinger took advantage of driving lanes for many of her points. She scored the first 13 for St. Cecilia (23-2), which will play fellow Centennial Conference member Lincoln Lutheran at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.

In the second half, the 5-foot-6 junior drew more attention but found open teammates for baskets. Addie Kirkegaard, who rotates in the post with 5-11 senior Katharine Hamburger, had her first eight points of the game in the third quarter and finished with 10.