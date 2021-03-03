 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia defeats Syracuse in first round of state tournament
BASKETBALL

Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia defeats Syracuse in first round of state tournament

Bailey Kissinger

Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger drives down the court with Syracuse's Halle Wilhelm close by. Kissinger scored 23 points in the first half of the game.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Point guard Bailey Kissinger scored 23 of her season-high 26 points in the first half Wednesday night as top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia defeated No. 6 Syracuse 54-32 in the last of the C-1 first-round games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“That set the tone for us,” Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt said. “Not only did she have a nice start offensively, but we shut down what they wanted to do. I thought we nailed everything we wanted to do defensively.”

Kissinger took advantage of driving lanes for many of her points. She scored the first 13 for St. Cecilia (23-2), which will play fellow Centennial Conference member Lincoln Lutheran at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.

In the second half, the 5-foot-6 junior drew more attention but found open teammates for baskets. Addie Kirkegaard, who rotates in the post with 5-11 senior Katharine Hamburger, had her first eight points of the game in the third quarter and finished with 10.

“If you had the first half Bailey did, you’re going to get a lot of players on the other side of the ball watching her and that led to some cuts,” said Berndt, whose team won C-2 the past two years. “Kirkegaard had a nice second half, too, kind of asserted herself. One of the reasons we’ve been tough to defend at times this year is when we get two, three, four girls scoring. So it was fun to watch.”

Lily Vollertsen had 17 points for Syracuse, which qualified for state for the first time in 35 years.

Syracuse (21-4)...........6    8  10  8—32

Hastings SC (23-2)....16  15  18  5—54

S: Lily Vollertsen 17, Jessica Moss 5, Klayre Roberts 4, Delainey Cast 4, Haile Wilhelm 2.

HSC: Bailey Kissinger 26, Addie Kirkegaard 10, Katharine Hamburger 8, Tatum Krikac 5, Erin Sheehy 3, Shaye Butler 2.

Nebraska girls state basketball Wednesday

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

