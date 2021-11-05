Class C-1: Kearney Catholic comes back from two sets down; Lincoln Lutheran wins in three

Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus-Lakeview 2
LINCOLN — It seems that when Kearney Catholic goes into survival mode, it's almost unstoppable.
Similar to their win against Gothenburg in the subdistrict, the Stars again came back from a 2-0 deficit. This time it was at the Class C-1 state tournament to earn a berth in final.
Fourth-ranked Kearney Catholic outlasted No. 6 Columbus-Lakeview 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15 15-5 on Friday to make its first trip to the championship match in six years. Stars coach Kris Conner will be coaching her seventh state final in her 29 years with the program.
“I’m super proud the girls pulled it together, and they never gave up,” Conner said. “You could just see the momentum gradually go and go, and in the fifth set, we were just on fire.”
Lakeview was led by its top three hitters, Elizabeth Rowe, Madison Vogt and Josie Bentz, who combined for 50 kills, and Conner wanted to make some changes in her team's blocking.
“We started blocking fast and a little harder,” Conner said. “Everything we saw on film was like ‘mine, mine, mine.' So we just readjusted, and we just seem more relaxed and put the ball in a better position when you’re out of system. A lot of times, we didn’t put the ball in a varied position where the hitters could really get after it.”
Lakeview also started the third set with a 9-2 lead before the Stars turned the match around.
“I think we took them a little lighter at the beginning, and they have far more aggressive serves than we did,” Ashley Keck said. “After that second set, we kind of sat down and were like ... OK, it’s now or never. This was a moment in time to push through if we want to win those hits. We really wanted to win, so we pushed through.”
The lead went back and forth early in the fourth. Keck’s kill gave the Stars a 10-7 lead before they took over midway by outscoring the Vikings 18-9.
KC then pulled away in the fifth. Keck finished the day with 31 kills and 22 digs.
“I’m proud of our team for finishing,” Keck said.
Kearney Catholic (33-4);17;18;25;25;15
Columbus Lakeview (31-5);25;25;20;15;5
KC (kills-aces-blocks): Margaret Haarberg 5-2-1, Ashley Keck 31-1-1, Josie Denney 1-1-0, Aibrey Mandernach 6-0-0, Sydney Conner 7-0-1, Callie Squiers 2-2-4. Totals 52-6-7.
CL: Jordana Nekl 0-1-0, Autumn Gibbs-2-2-0, Elizabeth Rowe 20-0-0, Madison Vogt 16-0-0, Josie Bentz 14-0-1, Katee Korte 6-0-0, Mallori Kucera 5-0-2 Totals 62-4-2.
Set assists: KC 51 (Conner 43, Denney 3, Haarberg 2, Keck 2, Jenna Kruse 1), CL 58 (Gibbs 47, Nekl 8, Rowe 3).
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Grand Island Central Catholic had no answers for Lincoln Lutheran.
The top-ranked Warriors came out and took it to the No. 3 Crusaders during a 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 win Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win puts Lincoln Lutheran into the state championship against No. 4 Kearney Catholic at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.
The Warriors put up dominant numbers in connecting on 39 kills and 16 blocks. Abby Wachal led them with 12 kills.
The defense was also very effective, with 72 digs, making it hard for the Crusaders to get kills down. Freshman libero Keri Leimbach finished with 17 digs.
“We’re a well-rounded team. When we’re on, it’s hard for other teams to stop us, and we can frustrate them,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “And our defense seems to pick up a lot of teams where other teams might think balls are down and it was that way again tonight. The players just have a lot of trust in each other. And it’s fun to coach this team.”
The Crusaders could muster only 19 kills with 22 hitting errors as Lucy Ghaifan led the way with seven kills.
“They are just so much better than us,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “They run a much faster offense than us that it was hard for us to keep up. They are just so balanced, and their defense is very good. There isn’t a part of their game that they don’t do well.”
Lincoln Lutheran (37-2);25;25;25
Grand Island CC (31-2);15;17;10
LL (kills-aces-blocks): Keri Leimbach 0-1-0, Reagan Holle 0-1-0, Elecea Satthoff 5-0-2, Lily Psencik 0-1-0, Ashlyn DeBoer 7-0-3, Molli Martin 4-0-4, Katelynn Oxley 6-0-6, Shanae Bergt 5-0-1, Abby Wachal 12-4-0. Totals 39-7-16.
GICC: Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Avery Kelly 1-0-0, Jenna Heidelk 0-2-0, Alyssa Wilson 2-0-0, Carolyn Maser 0-0-1, Maddie Weyers 0-0-0, Chloe Cloud 5-0-0, Gracie Woods 4-0-3, Hadlee Hasselmann 0-0-0, Kylee Hasselmann 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 7-0-2. Totals 19-2-6.
Set assists: LL 28 (DeBoer 14, Psencik 9, Leimbach 3, Saathoff 2, Holle 1). GICC 17 (Maser 17).