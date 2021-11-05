Class C-1: Kearney Catholic comes back from two sets down; Lincoln Lutheran wins in three

Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus-Lakeview 2

LINCOLN — It seems that when Kearney Catholic goes into survival mode, it's almost unstoppable.

Similar to their win against Gothenburg in the subdistrict, the Stars again came back from a 2-0 deficit. This time it was at the Class C-1 state tournament to earn a berth in final.

Fourth-ranked Kearney Catholic outlasted No. 6 Columbus-Lakeview 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15 15-5 on Friday to make its first trip to the championship match in six years. Stars coach Kris Conner will be coaching her seventh state final in her 29 years with the program.

“I’m super proud the girls pulled it together, and they never gave up,” Conner said. “You could just see the momentum gradually go and go, and in the fifth set, we were just on fire.”

Lakeview was led by its top three hitters, Elizabeth Rowe, Madison Vogt and Josie Bentz, who combined for 50 kills, and Conner wanted to make some changes in her team's blocking.