Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran, Columbus Lakeview, GICC advance to state semifinals

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Wahoo Neumann 0
Even for the most experienced players on the Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team, the bright lights of Pinnacle Bank Arena shine differently.
The No. 1 Warriors had dropped just one set all season against C-1 opponents, so when No. 2 Wahoo Neumann broke off a first-set run, a tense mood threatened to derail a comfortable start to the match.
Lincoln Lutheran soon regained its focus (and the lead) and never trailed again during a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 win over Wahoo Neumann in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday.
“We came out pretty strong but we got into a little bit of a lull, and we just needed to settle down and get back into splitting the offense up and challenging them,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said.
The foundations of Lincoln Lutheran’s (36-2) win were there in the first set, but long periods of stellar offensive play were offset by several free points on attacking and service errors. When a mishit from senior Shanae Bergt landed perfectly on the other side of the court for a kill, Abby Wachal and her Warrior teammates couldn’t help but laugh.
The smiles continued from that point on, with Wachal leading the way with a match-high 14 kills.
Combined with nine kills from Katelynn Oxley, eight from Ashlyn Deboer and six more from Molli Martin, it was an impossible challenge for Bishop Neumann (28-7) to know where the next attack was coming from.
“When we play with confidence, we just feed (from) one another; it’s contagious and when everyone’s confident and having fun we’re unstoppable,” Wachal said.
Lincoln Lutheran swept Wahoo Neumann in both of their prior meetings this season, and Omaha commit Kali Jurgensmeier did her best to lead the Cavalier charge. Jurgensmeier finished with a team-high 12 kills but was unable to overcome a dynamic Lincoln Lutheran defense that successfully turned several out-of-system balls into pivotal kills.
Now, the Warriors move into the semifinal round for the fifth season in a row. Last year’s heart-breaking 3-2 loss to St. Paul may be in the back of their mind, but this year’s team is ready to write its own story.
“I love this team because they’re so enthusiastic whether they’re on the floor or the bench,” Ziegler said. “I’m just really proud of how they bounce back when there’s adversity.”
Columbus Lakeview 3, Syracuse 0
For the second straight season, Columbus Lakeview took on Syracuse in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.
Again, the Vikings trumped the Rockets.
Led by Maddi Vogt’s match-high 18 kills and superb floor defense, No. 8 Lakeview swept No. 4 Syracuse 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“There’s no question the floor defense is the star of the show,” Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. “They won this match for us and that all six of them — all seven of them — because I think everybody had to dig and there’s no question we came in with the right attitude defensively.”
The floor defense had to be there for the Vikings, who had to withstand several long rallies and overcome 13 service errors throughout the match. Despite the self-inflicted blunders, Belitz liked how his team's serve forced the Rockets out of system.
“We knew we had to win serve and serve receive,” Belitz said. "I don’t know if we did that because we missed so many on the other side of it. But we did serve them out of system well.”
If there was one thing that hurt Syracuse, it was allowing Lakeview to rip off backbreaking runs. In the first set, with the match tied 16-16, the Vikings went on a 10-1 blitz to run away with the set.
A similar story occurred in the second set. With the match tied 7-7, the Vikings popped off for an 11-1 run to eventually win the set 25-13. A 13-13 deadlock in the third gave way to a Lakeview 7-2 run.
Delainey Cast led the Rockets with 10 kills while Lily Vollertsen had eight kills.
With the win, Columbus Lakeview will take on No. 1 Kearney Catholic in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The No. 5 Stars swept Pierce 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 thanks in part to a match-high 21 kills from Concordia commit Ashley Keck while Kearney Catholic as a team got 10 ace serves.
“I’m really proud of the way I think they stepped up today,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Connor said. “We’ve kind of haven’t been playing the most consistent and so it was nice to see them pull things together and play a little more confident tonight.”
Margaret Haarberg was the force that led the Stars serving attack, producing five aces to go with six kills.
GICC 3, Gothenburg 1
Making its first-ever trip to the state tournament, Gothenburg jumped out to a 1-0 match lead but was unable to overcome Grand Island CC's size and experience.
The Crusaders (31-1) defeated Gothenburg (27-9) 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 with a stellar blocking effort and 16 kills from Gracie Woods, 14 from Lucy Ghaifan and 12 from Chloe Cloud. Clara Evert paced Gothenburg with 17 kills
