Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran, Columbus Lakeview, GICC advance to state semifinals

“There’s no question the floor defense is the star of the show,” Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. “They won this match for us and that all six of them — all seven of them — because I think everybody had to dig and there’s no question we came in with the right attitude defensively.”

The floor defense had to be there for the Vikings, who had to withstand several long rallies and overcome 13 service errors throughout the match. Despite the self-inflicted blunders, Belitz liked how his team's serve forced the Rockets out of system.

“We knew we had to win serve and serve receive,” Belitz said. "I don’t know if we did that because we missed so many on the other side of it. But we did serve them out of system well.”

If there was one thing that hurt Syracuse, it was allowing Lakeview to rip off backbreaking runs. In the first set, with the match tied 16-16, the Vikings went on a 10-1 blitz to run away with the set.

A similar story occurred in the second set. With the match tied 7-7, the Vikings popped off for an 11-1 run to eventually win the set 25-13. A 13-13 deadlock in the third gave way to a Lakeview 7-2 run.

Delainey Cast led the Rockets with 10 kills while Lily Vollertsen had eight kills.