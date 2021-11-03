Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran, Columbus Lakeview, GICC, Kearney Catholic advance to semifinals

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Wahoo Neumann 0
LINCOLN — No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran had dropped just one set all season against C-1 opponents, so when No. 2 Wahoo Neumann broke off a first-set run, a tense mood threatened to derail a comfortable start to the match.
Lincoln Lutheran soon regained its focus and never trailed again during a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 win over Wahoo Neumann in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday.
Abby Wachal led the way with a match-high 14 kills. Combined with nine kills from Katelynn Oxley, eight from Ashlyn Deboer and six more from Molli Martin, it was an impossible challenge for Wahoo Neumann to know where the next attack was coming from.
“When we play with confidence, we just feed (from) one another; it’s contagious and when everyone’s confident and having fun we’re unstoppable,” Wachal said.
Lincoln Lutheran (36-2)....25 25 25
Wahoo Neumann (28-7)...20 12 15
LL (kills-aces-blocks): Abby Wachal 14-0-1, Katelynn Oxley 9-0-4, Molli Martin 7-0-1, Ashlyn DeBoer 7-0-1, Shanae Bergt 4-0-2, Elecea Saathoff 3-0-0, Raegan Holle 1-2-0, Lily Psencik 1-1-0, Keri Leimbach 0-1-0, Adrianna Rodencal 0-1-0, Sophie Wohlgemuth 0-1-0.
WN: Kali Jurgensmeier 13-0-0, Caitlin McGuigan 5-2-0, Lauren Thiele 5-0-0, Jenna Sladky 0-1-0.
Set assists: LL 41 (Lily Psencik 19, DeBoer 13, Leimbach 5, Wachal 3, Bergt 1) WN 21 (Thiele 10, Bolden 7, Jurgensmeier 2, McGuigan 1, Raabe 1).
Columbus Lakeview 3, Syracuse 0
Behind a defensive effort that included 93 digs and five players with 11 or more, No. 6 Columbus Lakeview stymied No. 5 Syracuse from start to finish for a 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 win.
Top among the efforts of those guarding the back line was senior libero Jordie Nekl and her 25 digs. She and the defense sent an early message to Syracuse hitters that nothing would come easy.
The Rockets had several big swings early on, but nothing would go down. That helped the Lady Vikes earn a second straight first-round win over Syracuse in Lincoln.
"My mindset going into that game was, every ball is going to be up, nothing is going to touch the ground," Nekl said. "I knew that was going to frustrate their hitters."
All three sets were nearly mirror images of one another. The two sides traded points and had a back-and-forth battle until Lakeview pulled away with a long scoring run.
Columbus Lakeview (31-4)....25 25 25
Syracuse (28-2).....................17 13 20
CL (kills-aces-blocks): Madison Vogt 17-0-0, Elizabeth Rowe 10-1-0, Katee Korte 8-0-0, Josie Bentz 5-1-0, Mallorie Kucera 4-0-0, Autumn Gibbs 1-0-0, Saylor Eberhart 0-3-0, Jordana Nekl 0-1-0.
S: Delainey Cast 10-0-2, Lily Vollertsen 8-0-0, Lindsey Moss 5-0-0, Cassidy Roberts 2-0-3.
Set assists: CL 43 (Gibbs 37, Nekl 4, Bentz 2) S 28 (Stanley 21, Vollertsen 2, Thompson 2, Seelhoff 1, Brammier 1, Cast 1).
— Nate Tenopir, Columbus Telegram
GICC 3, Gothenburg 1
Grand Island Central Catholic relied on its height during the opening round.
The No. 3 Crusaders, with four 6-foot players in their lineup, got 16 blocks and pounded 42 kills to get by No. 8 Gothenburg 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 Wednesday.
Gracie Woods, a 6-0 junior who had a team-high 16 kills and three blocks, said the blocking game got going as the match went on. Chloe Cloud, a 6-2 senior, had five blocks, while Lucy Ghaifan, a 6-0 junior, chipped in with four.
“Those blocks were huge and that gave us a lot of momentum carrying over,” Woods said. “When you have a big block, it’s hard to hit around it.”
GI Central Catholic (31-1)....25 25 25 25
Gothenburg (27-9)................27 18 21 17
GICC (kills-aces-blocks): Gracie Woods 16-0-3, Lucy Ghaifan 14-0-4, Chloe Cloud 12-0-5, Alyssa Wilson 8-0-0, Carolyn Maser 2-0-2, Madelyn Weyers 0-1-0, Avery Kelly 0-0-2.
G: Clara Evert 17-1-0, Aubrey O'Hare 6-1-2, Kaileigh Gilligan 5-0-0, Kynlee Strauser 4-0-1, Taryn O'Hare 3-2-1, Carly Jensen 2-0-1, Logan Hilbers 0-2-0.
Set assists: GICC 49 (Maser 48, Kelly 1) G 35 (A. O'Hare 18, Richeson 13, Cornwell 4).
— Marc Zavala, Grand Island Independent
Kearney Catholic 3, Pierce 0
For the past few weeks, Kearney Catholic has focused on serving and receiving serves. It’s a safe bet it served them well.
The No. 4 Stars swept No. 9 Pierce 25-19, 25-16 25-17 Wednesday to reach the semifinals for the first time in five years.
Kearney Catholic led most of the match with outside hitter Ashley Keck leading the way. The senior recorded 22 kills, 14 digs and an ace. The Stars fired off 11 aces and Margaret Haarberg was the serving queen with five.
Josie Denney picked up four more aces for the Stars as a total of four players had at least one ace.
Kearney Catholic (32-4)....25 25 25
Pierce (27-6).....................19 16 17
KC (kills-aces-blocks): Ashley Keck 22-1-1, Margaret Haarberg 7-5-1, Callie Squiers 5-0-0, Sydney Conner 4-1-0, Aibrey Mandernach 1-0-1, Jenna Kruse 1-0-0, Josie Denney 0-4-0.
P: Jaya Wachholtz 7-0-0, Maggie Painter 5-0-1, Elly Piper 4-0-0, Kennedy Warneke 3-0-0, Jozy Piper 3-0-0, Brielle Unseld 2-0-2, Morgan Moeller 0-1-0.
Set assists: KC 37 (Conner 31, Denney 2, Kruse 2, Keck 1, Haarberg 1) P 22 (Unseld 20, Moeller 2).
— Peter Holland Jr., Kearney Hub
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH