Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran, Columbus Lakeview, GICC, Kearney Catholic advance to semifinals

WN: Kali Jurgensmeier 13-0-0, Caitlin McGuigan 5-2-0, Lauren Thiele 5-0-0, Jenna Sladky 0-1-0.

Set assists: LL 41 (Lily Psencik 19, DeBoer 13, Leimbach 5, Wachal 3, Bergt 1) WN 21 (Thiele 10, Bolden 7, Jurgensmeier 2, McGuigan 1, Raabe 1).

Columbus Lakeview 3, Syracuse 0

Behind a defensive effort that included 93 digs and five players with 11 or more, No. 6 Columbus Lakeview stymied No. 5 Syracuse from start to finish for a 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 win.

Top among the efforts of those guarding the back line was senior libero Jordie Nekl and her 25 digs. She and the defense sent an early message to Syracuse hitters that nothing would come easy.

The Rockets had several big swings early on, but nothing would go down. That helped the Lady Vikes earn a second straight first-round win over Syracuse in Lincoln.

"My mindset going into that game was, every ball is going to be up, nothing is going to touch the ground," Nekl said. "I knew that was going to frustrate their hitters."

All three sets were nearly mirror images of one another. The two sides traded points and had a back-and-forth battle until Lakeview pulled away with a long scoring run.