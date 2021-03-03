Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran wins first ever girls state basketball game

“I have no idea who scored points tonight, no idea who had a bunch, who had a little, who didn't score at all. And it doesn't matter because Lincoln Lutheran scored over 50 points and we scored more than our opponent.”
Sidney, which qualified for the fifth consecutive season, couldn’t capitalize on its tournament experience. With no one scoring more than four points, the Red Raiders are winless in 12 first-round games since making the 1984 Class B final.
Lincoln Lutheran (20-2)......9 19 12 13—53 Sidney (18-7)......................6 5 4 5—20
LL: Shane Bergt 11, Katelynn Oxley 10, Jenna Luebbe 7, Abby Wachal 6, Erika Young 7, Elsa Meyer 4, Addi Ernstmeyer 4, Jordan Ernstmeyer 2, Jamison Wahl 2.
S: Morgan Jaggers 4, Alecca Campbell 4, Reese Riddle 2, Katie Ramsey 3, Reagan Biesecker 2, Karly Sylvester 2.
Nebraska girls state basketball Wednesday
