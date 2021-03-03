Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran wins first ever girls state basketball game

LINCOLN — Two years ago, Lincoln Lutheran won eight games. Last season it was 11 for the Warriors.

They’ve now toppled that two-season total with Wednesday’s 53-20 rout of Sidney. It was the school’s first state-tournament win in girls basketball in only its second appearance.

“Our kids have believed all season,’’ coach Wade Coulter said. “It’s amazing when you don't care who gets the credit, you're a very unselfish team, you just fly around and give max effort at all times.

“And then you go out and hang a number over 50, which isn't a huge number, but for us we’re just a team usually in the high 30s. So offensively that's the key for us. Now we're kind of starting to believe. The big arena, like the sights, the lights didn't throw you off, you can put the ball in the hoop just like anybody else.

“If we can do that and keep playing defense, our confidence level is through the roof right now without question.

The 20-2 Warriors had eight players score in the first half. Shanae Bergt finished with 11 points and Katelynn Oxley 10.