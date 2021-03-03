 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran wins first ever girls state basketball game
BASKETBALL

Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran wins first ever girls state basketball game

Raegan Holle

Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle dribbles down the court with Sidney's Katie Ramsey close behind.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Two years ago, Lincoln Lutheran won eight games. Last season it was 11 for the Warriors.

They’ve now toppled that two-season total with Wednesday’s 53-20 rout of Sidney. It was the school’s first state-tournament win in girls basketball in only its second appearance.

“Our kids have believed all season,’’ coach Wade Coulter said. “It’s amazing when you don't care who gets the credit, you're a very unselfish team, you just fly around and give max effort at all times.

“And then you go out and hang a number over 50, which isn't a huge number, but for us we’re just a team usually in the high 30s. So offensively that's the key for us. Now we're kind of starting to believe. The big arena, like the sights, the lights didn't throw you off, you can put the ball in the hoop just like anybody else.

“If we can do that and keep playing defense, our confidence level is through the roof right now without question.

The 20-2 Warriors had eight players score in the first half. Shanae Bergt finished with 11 points and Katelynn Oxley 10.

“It makes everybody feel involved, which sounds like a small thing but I think the biggest thing is it makes it hard to scout us,’’ Coulter said. “If you take two or three kids out of the game so be it. If one or two of our kids are off on a given evening, no big deal because we trust each other, somebody is going to pick up the slack.

“I have no idea who scored points tonight, no idea who had a bunch, who had a little, who didn't score at all. And it doesn't matter because Lincoln Lutheran scored over 50 points and we scored more than our opponent.”

Sidney, which qualified for the fifth consecutive season, couldn’t capitalize on its tournament experience. With no one scoring more than four points, the Red Raiders are winless in 12 first-round games since making the 1984 Class B final.

Lincoln Lutheran (20-2)......9  19  12  13—53

Sidney (18-7)......................6    5     4    5—20

LL: Shane Bergt 11, Katelynn Oxley 10, Jenna Luebbe 7, Abby Wachal 6, Erika Young 7, Elsa Meyer 4, Addi Ernstmeyer 4, Jordan Ernstmeyer 2, Jamison Wahl 2.

S: Morgan Jaggers 4, Alecca Campbell 4, Reese Riddle 2, Katie Ramsey 3, Reagan Biesecker 2, Karly Sylvester 2.

Nebraska girls state basketball Wednesday

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

