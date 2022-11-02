Class C-1: Minden advances to semifinals of state volleyball touranment

LINCOLN — Douglas County West's first trip to the state volleyball tournament proved to be a short one.

Minden defeated the Falcons 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 in a first-round Class C-1 match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 33-3 Whippets advance to a Friday semifinal while Douglas County West finishes 29-4.

The Falcons of coach Bob Wald were the only newcomer in this year's 48-team field. Wald, who coached Waterloo for 12 years and Douglas County West for 18 following Waterloo's merger with Valley, also was at state for the first time.

"Minden has a heck of a team," Wald said. "I told our girls that they can't let this loss define our season."

The Whippets had an 18-11 advantage in the first set and eventually won it on a kill by Myla Emery.

Minden dominated the second set, sprinting to a 14-5 lead and later finishing off the 17-point win with a block from Mattie Kamery and Sloane Beck.

The Whippets led 10-8 in the third set and went on a 6-1 run to open a 16-9 advantage. The Falcons closed to 21-18 but Minden went on to win the match on a Douglas County West hitting error.

Wald said he didn't think nerves were a factor in the loss.

"There was a little bit of that but we felt very confident coming in," he said. "We thought we had as good a chance as anyone."

The coach added that he hopes this first state tourney appearance leads to even better things in the future.

"We want this to be a stepping stone," he said. "We got here this year and that should make us more hungry in the future."

Creighton pledge Nora Wurtz had nine kills to lead the Falcons.

Douglas County West (29-4)....19 8 18

Minden (33-3)..........................25 25 25

DCW (kills-aces-blocks): Jamison Badje 3-0-0, Lyla Elsaesser 1-0-0, Keira Murdock 3-1-0, Aubree Liss 6-0-1, Courtney Poloncic 3-0-1, Nora Wurtz 9-2-2, Cheyenne Kilmer 1-0-0.

M: Bailey Rogers 1-3-0, Myla Emery 6-5-0, Kietan Bienhoff 0-1-0, Kinsie Land 4-0-1, Mattie Kamery 8-2-0, Makenna Betty 1-0-0, Sloane Beck 9-0-0, Mariah Lempka 2-0-0, Milly Jacobsen 0-2-0.

Set assists: DCW 24 (Raya Sattem 9, Murdock 7, Megan Kopocis 6, Anna Borner 2); M 26 (Emery 13, Kamery 8, Halle Space 2, Rogers 1, Jacobsen 1, Bienhoff 1).

