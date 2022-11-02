Class C-1: Minden, North Bend, Gothenburg and GICC advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Douglas County West's first trip to the state volleyball tournament proved to be a short one.
Minden defeated the Falcons 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 in a first-round Class C-1 match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 33-3 Whippets advance to a Friday semifinal while Douglas County West finishes 29-4.
The Falcons of coach Bob Wald were the only newcomer in this year's 48-team field. Wald, who coached Waterloo for 12 years and Douglas County West for 18 following Waterloo's merger with Valley, also was at state for the first time.
"Minden has a heck of a team," Wald said. "I told our girls that they can't let this loss define our season."
The Whippets had an 18-11 advantage in the first set and eventually won it on a kill by Myla Emery.
Minden dominated the second set, sprinting to a 14-5 lead and later finishing off the 17-point win with a block from Mattie Kamery and Sloane Beck.
Set assists: DCW 24 (Raya Sattem 9, Murdock 7, Megan Kopocis 6, Anna Borner 2); M 26 (Emery 13, Kamery 8, Halle Space 2, Rogers 1, Jacobsen 1, Bienhoff 1).
North Bend 3, Adams Central 0
North Bend is a win away this week from bringing home its first state-tournament trophy in volleyball.
This for a school that has five championships in girls basketball, including the past three.
Volleyball coach Amy Sterup, whose husband Aaron is the girls basketball coach, is glad to draw on that tradition. It helped Wednesday, she said, for the Tigers to sweep Adams Central in their first tournament appearance since 2017. The win ensures them a match on Saturday, either for the championship or for third-place.
“They’ve been experienced with basketball at state, so they came in knowing what to expect," Sterup said. “We have a few new girls out there, but they handled themselves pretty well. Couldn’t ask for a better game from them.”
Josie Cleveringa’s 13 kills were a team high for the No. 2 Tigers (31-1). Kaitlyn Emanuel had eight kills and eight blocks, with sophomore sister Lindsey getting eight kills and two ace serves.
North Bend’s 10 blocks were only 11 fewer than what the tournament program showed for their team total this season. In contract, Adams Central had three after a listed season total of 164,
Aside from maybe No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, which the Tigers beat during the first third of the season, Adams Central was the best block Amy Sterup said they have faced.
“The girls handled it," she said. “We knew that was going to happen because their big middle was a blocker so we practiced doing what we needed to do to kick that ball elsewhere.”
Megyn Scott’s 13 kills led No. 8 Adams Central, which took Central Catholic to a fifth set in subdistricts.
