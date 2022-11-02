Class C-1: Minden, North Bend, Gothenburg and GICC advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Douglas County West's first trip to the state volleyball tournament proved to be a short one.

Minden defeated the Falcons 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 in a first-round Class C-1 match Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 33-3 Whippets advance to a Friday semifinal while Douglas County West finishes 29-4.

The Falcons of coach Bob Wald were the only newcomer in this year's 48-team field. Wald, who coached Waterloo for 12 years and Douglas County West for 18 following Waterloo's merger with Valley, also was at state for the first time.

"Minden has a heck of a team," Wald said. "I told our girls that they can't let this loss define our season."

The Whippets had an 18-11 advantage in the first set and eventually won it on a kill by Myla Emery.

Minden dominated the second set, sprinting to a 14-5 lead and later finishing off the 17-point win with a block from Mattie Kamery and Sloane Beck.

The Whippets led 10-8 in the third set and went on a 6-1 run to open a 16-9 advantage. The Falcons closed to 21-18 but Minden went on to win the match on a Douglas County West hitting error.

Wald said he didn't think nerves were a factor in the loss.

"There was a little bit of that but we felt very confident coming in," he said. "We thought we had as good a chance as anyone."

The coach added that he hopes this first state tourney appearance leads to even better things in the future.

"We want this to be a stepping stone," he said. "We got here this year and that should make us more hungry in the future."

Creighton pledge Nora Wurtz had nine kills to lead the Falcons.

Douglas County West (29-4)....19 8 18

Minden (33-3)..........................25 25 25

DCW (kills-aces-blocks): Jamison Badje 3-0-0, Lyla Elsaesser 1-0-0, Keira Murdock 3-1-0, Aubree Liss 6-0-1, Courtney Poloncic 3-0-1, Nora Wurtz 9-2-2, Cheyenne Kilmer 1-0-0.

M: Bailey Rogers 1-3-0, Myla Emery 6-5-0, Kietan Bienhoff 0-1-0, Kinsie Land 4-0-1, Mattie Kamery 8-2-0, Makenna Betty 1-0-0, Sloane Beck 9-0-0, Mariah Lempka 2-0-0, Milly Jacobsen 0-2-0.

Set assists: DCW 24 (Raya Sattem 9, Murdock 7, Megan Kopocis 6, Anna Borner 2); M 26 (Emery 13, Kamery 8, Halle Space 2, Rogers 1, Jacobsen 1, Bienhoff 1).

North Bend 3, Adams Central 0

North Bend is a win away this week from bringing home its first state-tournament trophy in volleyball.

This for a school that has five championships in girls basketball, including the past three.

Volleyball coach Amy Sterup, whose husband Aaron is the girls basketball coach, is glad to draw on that tradition. It helped Wednesday, she said, for the Tigers to sweep Adams Central in their first tournament appearance since 2017. The win ensures them a match on Saturday, either for the championship or for third-place.

“They’ve been experienced with basketball at state, so they came in knowing what to expect," Sterup said. “We have a few new girls out there, but they handled themselves pretty well. Couldn’t ask for a better game from them.”

Josie Cleveringa’s 13 kills were a team high for the No. 2 Tigers (31-1). Kaitlyn Emanuel had eight kills and eight blocks, with sophomore sister Lindsey getting eight kills and two ace serves.

North Bend’s 10 blocks were only 11 fewer than what the tournament program showed for their team total this season. In contract, Adams Central had three after a listed season total of 164,

Aside from maybe No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, which the Tigers beat during the first third of the season, Adams Central was the best block Amy Sterup said they have faced.

“The girls handled it," she said. “We knew that was going to happen because their big middle was a blocker so we practiced doing what we needed to do to kick that ball elsewhere.”

Megyn Scott’s 13 kills led No. 8 Adams Central, which took Central Catholic to a fifth set in subdistricts.

North Bend (31-1)...........25 25 25

Adams Central (24-10)....18 18 20

NB (kills-aces-blocks): Josie Cleveringa 13-1-1, Kaitlyn Emanuel 8-1-8, Lindsey Emanuel 8-2-0, Brooklyn Shaw 3-0-1, Kathryn Gaughen 2-0-1, Cassandra Burbach 2-0-0.

AC: Megyn Scott 13-0-1, Rachel Goodon 8-1-0, Lauryn Scott 5-0-1, Hannah Gengenbach 4-0-0, Kyle Lancaster 1-0-0, Gabrielle Feeney 1-0-0, Gracie Weichman 0-1-0.

Set assists: NB, Comstock 31. AC, Feeney 26, Weichman 2, L. Scott 1.​

Grand Island Central Catholic 3, Kearney Catholic 0

Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Kearney Catholic 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 on Wednesday in a first-round Class C-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The 30-2 Crusaders advance to play Minden in a 3 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Stars finish the season 25-9.

Gothenburg 3, Malcolm 1

Class C-1 No. 5 Gothenburg took the first two sets from No. 3 Malcolm and went onto a four-set win Wednesday in the first round of the state tournament.

The Swedes won 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21. They advance to Friday's 1 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 2 North Bend.