LINCOLN — Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn needed two overtimes Friday to extend its winning streak to 61 games and keep alive its bid for a third consecutive state title.

Ryan Binder’s two free throws with 1:47 left proved to be the winning points in the 25-0 Bulldogs’ 39-37 win over Omaha Concordia at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Justin Otten forced the second overtime for No. 6 Concordia (22-5) on a basket with 1:13 left.

Friday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

