Class C-1: No. 1 Auburn wins 62nd straight game to earn program's third consecutive state title

Auburn's Maverick Binder celebrates a 3-pointer in the first half against Adams Central.
Auburn's Cam Binder, left, talks to coach Jim Weeks after they defeated Adams Central for the C-1 championship on Saturday,
LINCOLN — Auburn won its 62nd straight game while capturing the Class C-1 title Saturday at the boys state basketball tournament, defeating Adams Central 41-33.
It was the third consecutive championship for the Bulldogs, who finish 26-0.
Daniel Frary led the way with 14 points while Maverick Binder and his cousin Ryan Binder each had 11.
The Patriots, who were seeking their first title, finish 26-3.
