Class C-1: No. 1 Auburn wins 62nd straight game to earn program's third consecutive state title
BASKETBALL

Class C-1: No. 1 Auburn wins 62nd straight game to earn program's third consecutive state title

LINCOLN — Auburn won its 62nd straight game while capturing the Class C-1 title Saturday at the boys state basketball tournament, defeating Adams Central 41-33.

It was the third consecutive championship for the Bulldogs, who finish 26-0.

Daniel Frary led the way with 14 points while Maverick Binder and his cousin Ryan Binder each had 11.

The Patriots, who were seeking their first title, finish 26-3.

Saturday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

