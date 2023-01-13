Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo hands Class B No. 2 Plainview first defeat

Benji Nelson had 17 points, Kamron Kasischke 16, Marcus Glock 15 and Owen Hancock 12 as Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo dealt Class B No. 2 Platteview its first loss.
The Warriors (10-1) held Platteview (11-1) to a season low in their 78-46 win at Platteview. Connor Millikan had 21 points for Platteview, moving into ninth on the all-time chart with 2,240 points.
