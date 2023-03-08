LINCOLN — No. 8 seed Auburn defeated No. 1 Wahoo 47-44 on Wednesday in a first-round Class C-1 game at the boys state basketball tournament.
The 20-6 Bulldogs advance to Friday’s semifinals.
The top-ranked Warriors finish 24-2.
