Class C-1: North Bend begins defense of state title with win over Broken Bow

LINCOLN — North Bend broke out of the gate fast Wednesday, beginning defense of its Class C-1 title with a 50-29 win over Broken Bow at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Next up for the No. 4 Tigers (22-3) is Friday’s semifinal against tournament upstart Winnebago, a 48-46 winner over top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic.
North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said Winnebago “is a great story for sure.”
“You know they can shoot," he said. “Theirs is kind of an unorthodox style, I guess you could say, and certainly not a style of play that we've probably seen this year so it’s going to take a little bit of work on our part to come up with a plan. They’re hot, and you don't want to play teams this time of year that are hot so we have our work cut out for us.”
Tiger sophomore Kaitlyn Emanuel nearly outscored Broken Bow’s starters with 25 points. Her sister, junior Sydney Emanuel, added 12.
North Bend took a 19-7 lead on the No. 3 Indians (24-2). Sterup said he didn’t notice the nervous energy that maybe his team had the previous two years on the first day of state.
“Sometimes it takes a while to get used to what's going on in front of you, but I thought we handled it really well early," he said. “We were able to get some easy baskets out of it and when the other team is playing zone, especially having a lead it really helps and it kind of allows us to do what we want to do.”
Broken Bow, at state for the first time since its state championship in 2003, got 12 points from Kya Scott.
Broken Bow (24-2)......7 6 7 9—29
North Bend (22-3).....19 8 12 11—50
BB: Kya Scott 12, Kailyn Scott 7, Kali Staples 5, Kassidy Cyboron 3, Cassidy Schweitzer 2.
NB: Kaitlyn Emanuel 25, Sydney Emanuel 12, Cierra Kluthe 7, Hannah Williams 5, Haley Johnson 1.