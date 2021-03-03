Class C-1: North Bend begins defense of state title with win over Broken Bow

LINCOLN — North Bend broke out of the gate fast Wednesday, beginning defense of its Class C-1 title with a 50-29 win over Broken Bow at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Next up for the No. 4 Tigers (22-3) is Friday’s semifinal against tournament upstart Winnebago, a 48-46 winner over top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic.

North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said Winnebago “is a great story for sure.”

“You know they can shoot," he said. “Theirs is kind of an unorthodox style, I guess you could say, and certainly not a style of play that we've probably seen this year so it’s going to take a little bit of work on our part to come up with a plan. They’re hot, and you don't want to play teams this time of year that are hot so we have our work cut out for us.”

Tiger sophomore Kaitlyn Emanuel nearly outscored Broken Bow’s starters with 25 points. Her sister, junior Sydney Emanuel, added 12.

North Bend took a 19-7 lead on the No. 3 Indians (24-2). Sterup said he didn’t notice the nervous energy that maybe his team had the previous two years on the first day of state.