LINCOLN — Yutan won the middle of the game, but tournament-tested North Bend had the better start and finish.
The top-ranked Tigers (26-1) won their 10th consecutive state tournament game in pursuit of a four-peat in Class C-1.
Kaitlyn Emanuel had 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the 48-43 win over the Chieftains.
"She's a tough matchup for everyone," Yutan coach Clay Carlton said.
No. 5 Yutan (22-5) was making its first appearance since 2016. It fell behind 17-0.
"The lights were a little bit bright out here," Carlton said. "Maybe we were a little tight, which is disappointing because I know our kids are pretty loose and locked in. Maybe they were a little too locked in out there.
"But they really responded and what you saw in the last three quarters of the game is more of what we are than the first quarter."
With senior Laycee Josoff scoring 13 points, Yutan outscored the Tigers 33-18 to get back to 35-33 with 5:14 left.
After a North Bend timeout to regroup, the Tigers went to their rock. Emanuel scored the next four and Yutan never got closer than five points.
"In the middle I think we got tired and we had a couple people out there that hadn't seen this before," Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said.
The Tigers were without injured starter Josie Cleveringa. Sterup said her availability the rest of the tournament is questionable.
No. 1 seed North Bend rolls into semifinals
Yutan (22-5)................3 14 11 15—43 North Bend (26-1).....17 11 7 13—48
Y: Haley Kube 9, Laycee Josoff 13, Alyssa Husing 2, Mylee Tichota 7, Maura Tichota 11.
NB: Kaitlyn Emanuel 20, Lindsey Emanuel 9, Lauren Sterup 10, Madison Bishop 7, Kathryn Gaughen 2.
Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32
Malcolm defeated Wahoo 46-32 on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament.
Freshman Halle Dolliver scored 19 points to pace the 22-5 Clippers, who advance to play three-time defending champion North Bend in a Friday semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Warriors finish the season 19-6.
Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57
LINCOLN — Undefeated Bridgeport defeated Lincoln Christian 61-57 on Wednesday in a first-round Class C-1 game at the girls state basketball tournament.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored 18 points to pace the 25-0 Bulldogs, who advance to a 10:45 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kenadee Ailes had a game-high 22 points to pace the Crusaders, who finish 22-4.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Nebraska girls 2023 state basketball tournament preview
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Wednesday
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) spins past Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (21) and Kennadi Williams (15) in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) moves with the ball in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's JJ Jones (33) goes for a layup in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a 3-pointer in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Piper Bellamy (34) goes for two points in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) looks to pass the ball in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's JJ Jones shoots the ball over Lincoln Southwest's Piper Bellamy (34) in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) passes the ball past past Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers watches his team in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (30) looks to pass the ball over Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) in the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South starting five, from left, JJ Jones, Khloe Lemon, Mya Babbitt, Lexi Finkenbiner and Cora Olsen watch the final seconds of the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) high-fives Millard South players following the Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal in Lincoln on Wednesday. Millard South won the game 74-58.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!