LINCOLN — ​Yutan won the middle of the game, but tournament-tested North Bend had the better start and finish.

The top-ranked Tigers (26-1) won their 10th consecutive state tournament game in pursuit of a four-peat in Class C-1.

Kaitlyn Emanuel had 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the 48-43 win over the Chieftains.

"She's a tough matchup for everyone," Yutan coach Clay Carlton said.

No. 5 Yutan (22-5) was making its first appearance since 2016. It fell behind 17-0.

"The lights were a little bit bright out here," Carlton said. "Maybe we were a little tight, which is disappointing because I know our kids are pretty loose and locked in. Maybe they were a little too locked in out there.

"But they really responded and what you saw in the last three quarters of the game is more of what we are than the first quarter."

With senior Laycee Josoff scoring 13 points, Yutan outscored the Tigers 33-18 to get back to 35-33 with 5:14 left.

After a North Bend timeout to regroup, the Tigers went to their rock. Emanuel scored the next four and Yutan never got closer than five points.

"In the middle I think we got tired and we had a couple people out there that hadn't seen this before," Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said.

The Tigers were without injured starter Josie Cleveringa. Sterup said her availability the rest of the tournament is questionable.

​Yutan (22-5)................3 14 11 15—43

North Bend (26-1).....17 11 7 13—48

Y: Haley Kube 9, Laycee Josoff 13, Alyssa Husing 2, Mylee Tichota 7, Maura Tichota 11.

NB: Kaitlyn Emanuel 20, Lindsey Emanuel 9, Lauren Sterup 10, Madison Bishop 7, Kathryn Gaughen 2.

Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32

Malcolm defeated Wahoo 46-32 on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament.

Freshman Halle Dolliver scored 19 points to pace the 22-5 Clippers, who advance to play three-time defending champion North Bend in a Friday semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Warriors finish the season 19-6.

Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57

​LINCOLN — Undefeated Bridgeport defeated Lincoln Christian 61-57 on Wednesday in a first-round Class C-1 game at the girls state basketball tournament.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored 18 points to pace the 25-0 Bulldogs, who advance to a 10:45 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kenadee Ailes had a game-high 22 points to pace the Crusaders, who finish 22-4.

