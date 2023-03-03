LINCOLN — The fourpeat remains possible for North Bend.

But a return to the Class C-1 state final wasn’t without its hairy moments Friday against Malcolm.

For the second consecutive game, a large lead for the Tigers shrank to a basket in the fourth quarter. But as they did against Yutan on Wednesday, they regrouped for the win.

“We've done that both games down here at the state tournament," sophomore Lindsey Emanuel said. “But I think just once again, playing together, relying on your teammates and knowing you've been in this situation before, we can go out and just do what we know how to do.”

Which, in Lincoln, is winning a tournament game for the 11th time in 11 tries over four years.

After Malcolm freshman Halle Dolliver’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left brought the Clippers back to within a point, Kaitlyn Emanuel went 3-for-4 at the line and Lindsey Emanuel made two more to close out a 48-42 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“That game on both sides was just guts," North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said.

The Tigers’ career scoring leader, Kaitlyn Emanuel had 20 points. Lindsey put in 16 for No. 2 North Bend (27-1), which is ninth in the overall Top 10.

Dolliver had 15 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, which started with the Clippers down 12 and returning all-state guard Alyssa Fortik out for the game after getting injured four minutes into the game.

Just as in its December loss to North Bend, Malcolm struggled in the third quarter after leading 20-16 in the second quarter and being tied at 20-20 at halftime.

Dolliver, a 5-10 guard, scored every point for Malcolm in a 10-2 run after it fell behind 41-32 with 3 ½ minutes left. North Bend helped with six turnovers.

“We just applied some pressure and they kind of buckled," Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “As we got closer, they kind of felt the tension. I’m sure as the three-time champs, you start to feel that a little bit more as a team gets closer.”

Malcolm (22-6)............13 7 4 18—42

North Bend (27-1).......12 8 16 12—48

M: Halle Dolliver 25, Diamond Sedlak 11, Emma Brown 3, Madison Schultz 3.

NB: Kaitlyn Emanuel 20, Lindsey Emanuel 16, Madison Bishop 8, Lauren Sterup 4.

Adams Central 47, Bridgeport 44, OT

Adams Central defeated Bridgeport 47-44 in overtime Friday to advance to the Class C-1 final of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 26-1 Patriots will play three-time defending champion North Bend for the title at 11 a.m.

The Bulldogs (25-1) will play in a consolation game Saturday at 1 p.m.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday