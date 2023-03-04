​LINCOLN — North Bend won Class C-1 for the fourth consecutive year, beating Adams Central 45-28 on the strength of 13 points each from Madison Bishop and Lindsey Emanuel and 12 from senior Kaitlyn Emanuel.

North Bend became the first four-time champion in eight years, since Crofton won the fourth of its five straight titles in 2015.

Sandy Creek (1996-2001) and South Sioux City (2000-05) are the only schools other than Crofton with a longer string than the Tigers.​

