LINCOLN — North Bend won Class C-1 for the fourth consecutive year, beating Adams Central 45-28 on the strength of 13 points each from Madison Bishop and Lindsey Emanuel and 12 from senior Kaitlyn Emanuel.
North Bend became the first four-time champion in eight years, since Crofton won the fourth of its five straight titles in 2015.
Sandy Creek (1996-2001) and South Sioux City (2000-05) are the only schools other than Crofton with a longer string than the Tigers.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Saturday
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, right, shoots over Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball away from Adams Central's Megyn Scott during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, and Briley Nienhueser, right chase a loose ball with North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel center, during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
From left: Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, Briley Nienhueser, center, watch as North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball in the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, falls while going for a rebound with Omaha Skutt's Mia McMahon during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
From left: North Bend's Kathryn Gaughen, Kaitlyn Emanuel and Madison Bishop celebrate during the closing seconds of their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
North Bend Head Coach Aaron Sterup watches his team celebrate their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Kamryn Kasner, right, fouls Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, right, greets, Britt Prince Omaha Skutt during a timeout of the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, left, and Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas, left, and Elkhorn North's Britt Prince fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas fouls Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy, left, and Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe react differently to a possession call in the second half during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson makes a shot in the second half against Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Elkhorn North greets Mckenna Murphy, No 31, after she was fouled by Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
