Class C-1: Omaha Concordia wins first state tournament game, defeating Milford
BASKETBALL

Justin Otten

Milford's Isaac Yeackley and Cabe Schluckebier guard Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten as he jumps to shoot.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Concordia defeated Milford 66-54 on Wednesday in a first-round Class C-1 game at the boys state basketball tournament.

It was the first tourney win for the Mustangs, making their first-ever appearance at state.

​Justin Otten scored 19 points, Karsten Mathsen had 17 and Zach Kulus 15 for the 22-4 Mustangs.

Milford finishes the season 26-1.

Wednesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

