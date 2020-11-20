 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Pierce ends undefeated season with state title and win over Adams Central
FOOTBALL

PIERCE, Neb. — After finishing runner-up at Memorial Stadium last season, Pierce won the Class C-1 state title on its home field by downing Adams Central 28-19 on Friday night.

Pierce led 14-7 at halftime before getting two touchdown passes from Abram Scholting in the third quarter to build a 28-10 lead.

Pierce finishes the season 12-0 and wins its first title since 2008. Adams Central (10-3) was playing in the state final for the first time since 1993.

