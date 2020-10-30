 Skip to main content
Class C-1 playoffs: Wahoo defeats Mitchell in quarterfinals
FOOTBALL

WAHOO, Neb. — Grant Kolterman scored on runs of 51 and 1 yard in the fourth quarter Friday to send No. 7 Wahoo to the Class C-1 quarterfinals with a 34-14 win over Mitchell.

Mitchell (8-2) led 7-0 on a 32-yard TD from Rylan Aguallo and was still within a touchdown, 19-14, when Kolterman had his long run.

Wahoo (7-2) next week will play the winner of the Pierce vs. West Point-Beemer game.

