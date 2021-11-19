Class C-1 preview: In battle of two-loss teams, it's Pierce vs. Columbus Lakeview for state title

For the first time since 1984, both teams in the Class C-1 final have two losses.

“But I think both of us are peaking at the right time," Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said.

Pierce will defend its 2020 Class C-1 title at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in Memorial Stadium against fourth-ranked Columbus Lakeview, which will be in its first final since the pre-stadium days of 1990.

The game is a rematch of Pierce’s 28-27 home win over the Vikings on Sept. 3, when the Jays stopped a two-point try in the final minute.

Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said while the Vikings had Pierce on the ropes, they didn’t win and maybe felt too good about themselves the next week when Wayne beat them.

“We learned a hard lesson early in the season and our backs were against the wall the rest of the year. We’ve been in playoff mode quite honestly since that game,” Frenzen said. “If we fell at any time the rest of the season there was a good chance we weren’t making the playoffs.

“We didn’t talk about that really with the kids. We just wanted to make sure they are in the moment and prepping in the here and now and doing whatever they can to be in the best state of mind each and every Friday. They did a great job of buying into that.”