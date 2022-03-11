Class C-1: Thrice is nice as North Bend Central claims another title

North Bend won its third straight Class C-1 girls basketball title Friday with a 35-31 overtime win over Lincoln Lutheran.
Josie Cleveringa hit a 3-pointer in the 4-minute OT to put the Tigers ahead to stay.
Lincoln Lutheran, seeking its first state title, finishes 24-4.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball championship games, Friday
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson, left, and Jack Heiss start to celebrate during the closing seconds of their victory over Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Zarek Branch, bottom, and Loomis' Shay Swanson fight for a loose ball during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel shoots between Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt, left, and Abby Wachal during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran Head Coach Wade Coulter and Jordan Ernstmeyer cheer a call that went their way in the first half against North Bend during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley tries to block North Bend's Sydney Emanuel from shooting a basket in the first halfduring the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Aleya Bourek, left, and Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt scramble for a loose ball during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss, left, blocks a shot by Loomis' Quinn Johnson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss, left, blocks a shot by Loomis' Quinn Johnson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call in the first half against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss shoots in front of Loomis' Shay Swanson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call stopping his fast break against North Platte St. Patrick during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson shoots a free-throw against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Quinn Johnson looks up the scoreboard just before their team gets their runner-up trophy after losing to North Platte St. Patrick in the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Caleb Munson dribbles away from Loomis' Clayton Meyer during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski passes the ball over Loomis' Cristian Blincow during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick Principal and Athletic Director Matt Irish sports a clover-themed look as his team would defeat Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski dribbles past Loomis' Cale Nelson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
