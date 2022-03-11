 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class C-1: Thrice is nice as North Bend Central claims another title

  Updated
North Bend won its third straight Class C-1 girls basketball title Friday with a 35-31 overtime win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Josie Cleveringa hit a 3-pointer in the 4-minute OT to put the Tigers ahead to stay.

Lincoln Lutheran, seeking its first state title, finishes 24-4.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

