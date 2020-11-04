 Skip to main content
Class C-1 volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, St. Paul, Wahoo and Lincoln Lutheran advance to semifinals
VOLLEYBALL

LINCOLN — Undefeated St. Paul defeated Broken Bow 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 on Wednesday in a first-round Class C-1 match of the state volleyball tournament.

The second-ranked Wildcats (33-0) advance to a Friday semifinal at approximately 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Indians finish the season 29-5.

In the other early Class C-1 match, Wahoo stayed unbeaten Wednesday with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 win over Adams Central.

Mya Larson had 22 kills to pace the C-1 No. 1 Warriors, who moved their record to 33-0.

Columbus Lakeview defeated Syracuse 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 in the third match of the day.

The Vikings (29-5) are making their first tourney appearance since 1981. They advance to play top-ranked Wahoo in a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday.

The Rockets finish the season 22-2.

Lincoln Lutheran defeated Kearney Catholic 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 on Wednesday in final match of the first round of Class C-1.

The Warriors, the defending state champions, advance to play undefeated St. Paul on Friday in a semifinal at approximately 4 p.m.

The Stars finish the season 30-6.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: Wednesday's first-round matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

