Class C-1 volleyball: Columbus Lakeview, St. Paul, Wahoo and Lincoln Lutheran advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Wahoo survived a tough first set Wednesday and went on to defeat Adams Central at the state volleyball tournament.
The undefeated Warriors moved to 33-0 with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 victory in a first-round Class C-1 match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wahoo advances to a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday while the season ends for the 22-12 Patriots.
Adams Central, seeded eighth in the eight-team tourney, was seeking to repeat its district final magic. The Patriots defeated 10-time champion Grand Island Central Catholic last Saturday to earn a berth at state.
"We knew that they were a good team because they beat GICC,'' Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. "Winning that first set was huge.''
That opening set was tied at 22 but a kill by Mya Larson -- the coach's daughter -- put the Warriors ahead to stay. Another Larson kill and a Patriots' serving error helped Wahoo take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Patriots, making their first state tourney appearance since 1988, hung tough again in the second set. It was tied at 14 before Wahoo started to pull away, eventually claiming a seven-point win on a kill by Kelsie Sears.
The Warriors took control at the start of the third set, sprinting to an 8-1 lead. The Patriots could get no closer than six and Wahoo captured the match on a kill by Larson, her 22nd of the match.
"It's always hard to adjust to this environment,'' Trish Larson said. "There are a lot of distractions but we were able to make some adjustments and relax.''
Josie Sutton had nine kills and Lauren Kavan chipped in eight. Sears added seven kills and five aces while setter Elle Glock, a Southern Cal pledge, had 42 assists.
"I think the experience of our seniors really helped,'' Trish Larson said. "They helped us get through some stressful situations.''
Senior Caitlyn Scott had eight kills to pace the Patriots.
Adams Central (22-12)..........23 18 12
Wahoo (33-0)........................25 25 25
AC (kills-aces-blocks): Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-0, Jessica Babcock 5-2-0, Elizabeth Anderson 0-1-0, Caitlyn Scott 8-1-0, Camille Wellensiek 3-0-1, Lauryn Scott 3-1-2.
W: Josie Sutton 9-2-0, Mya Larson 22-2-0, Mya Emerson 3-0-1, Elle Glock 1-2-1, Lauren Kavan 8-0-1, Kelsie Sears 7-5-0.
Set assists: AC 18 (Chelsey Wiseman 17, Anderson 1); W 45 (Glock 42, Taylor Luben 3).
St. Paul 3, Broken Bow 0
The second-ranked Wildcats moved to 33-0 with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 victory over the Indians.
Josie Jakobowski pounded 18 kills and setter Olivia Poppert had 30 assists for St. Paul, which advances to a semifinal Friday at approximately 4 p.m.
Kya Scott had nine kills to pace Broken Bow, which finishes the season 29-5.
Broken Bow (29-5)........14 13 16
St. Paul (33-0)...............25 25 25
BB (kills-aces-blocks): Kali Staples 3-0-0, Kailyn Scott 3-0-1, Kya Scott 9-0-0, Kassidy Cyboron 4-0-1, Halle McCaslin 0-1-0.
SP: Paige Lukasiewicz 0-1-0, Noel Roan 0-2-0, Josie Jakubowski 18-1-1, Ashlyn Lukasiewicz 5-0-1, Abby Elstermeier 2-0-0, Jenna Jakubowski 6-0-1, Camryn Morgan 0-1-0, Olivia Poppert 4-1-0, Teegan Hansel 5-0-0.
Set assists: BB 20 (Scott 16, Staples 2, Emma Taylor 1, Cami Schweitzer 1); SP 37 (Poppert 30, Morgan 3, P. Lukasiewicz 3, Jo. Jakubowski 1).
Columbus Lakeview 3, Syracuse 0
The Vikings posted a 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 win while making their first state tourney appearance since 1981.
Three players finished in double-figure kills to pace Lakeview. Elizabeth Rowe led the way with 13 while Mallori Kucera had 12 and Katee Korte 10.
Setter Reese Janssen dished out 43 assists.
Jessica Moss had 11 kills and Lindsey Moss 10 for the Rockets, who finish 22-2.
Columbus Lakeview (29-5)....25 25 30
Syracuse (22-2)....................16 16 28
CL (kills-aces-blocks): Jordana Nekl 0-1-0, Elizabeth Rowe 13-0-0, Madison Vogt 6-0-0, Josie Bentz 6-0-1, Katee Korte 10-0-0, Mallori Kucera 12-0-4, Cassie Rathbone 0-1-0, Reese Janssen 3-4-1.
S: Kennedy Stanley 0-1-0, Jessica Moss 11-1-0, Lindsey Moss 10-0-4, Halle Wilhelm 3-1-1, Lily Vollertsen 5-0-0, Delainey Cast 6-0-1, Klayre Roberts 2-0-0.
Set assists: CL 48 (Janssen 43, Vogt 3, Nekl 1, Rowe 1); S 34 (Wilhelm 33, Shayla Thompson 1).
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Kearney Catholic 1
The defending Class C-1 champion dropped the first set but rallied for a 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory.
Sophomore Abby Wachal smashed 22 kills and sophomore Erika Young had 10 for Lutheran.
The Warriors, who finished as the runners-up in 2018, advance to play undefeated St. Paul in a semifinal Friday.
The Stars, making their first state tourney appearance since 2016, finish the season 30-6.
Lincoln Lutheran (30-6)...........17 25 25 25
Kearney Catholic (30-6)...........25 20 18 22
LL (kills-aces-blocks): Reagan Holle 1-2-0, Ashlyn DeBoer 4-0-1, Molli Martin 2-2-2, Erika Young 10-2-1, Abby Wohlgemuth 9-0-2, Kaitlyn Oxley 8-0-5, Abby Wachal 22-2-4.
KC: Ashley Keck 13-1-0, Sydney Conner 5-1-1, Josie Denney 0-3-0, Jilian Collins 6-0-3, Ashlyn Wischmeier 9-0-0, Bailey Spangler 7-0-0, Callie Squiers 0-0-1.
Set assists: LL 51 (DeBoer 40, Mara Otte 7, Holle 3, Martin 1); KC 35 (Conner 34, Keck 1).
