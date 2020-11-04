Class C-1 volleyball: St. Paul, Wahoo remain undefeated, advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Undefeated St. Paul defeated Broken Bow 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 on Wednesday in a first-round Class C-1 match of the state volleyball tournament.
The second-ranked Wildcats (33-0) advance to a Friday semifinal at approximately 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Indians finish the season 29-5.
In the other early Class C-1 match, Wahoo stayed unbeaten Wednesday with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 win over Adams Central.
Mya Larson had 22 kills to pace the C-1 No. 1 Warriors, who moved their record to 33-0.
