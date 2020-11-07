Class C-1 volleyball: Undefeated Wahoo beats St. Paul in five sets to win state title

LINCOLN — Wahoo defeated St. Paul 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 on Saturday to win the Class C-1 title at the state volleyball tournament.
The teams entered the match with identical 34-0 records.
Mya Larson had 39 kills to pace the undefeated Warriors, who won their third title in the past four years.
St. Paul was denied its first championship.
