 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1 volleyball: Undefeated Wahoo beats St. Paul in five sets to win state title
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Class C-1 volleyball: Undefeated Wahoo beats St. Paul in five sets to win state title

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Wahoo defeated St. Paul 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 on Saturday to win the Class C-1 title at the state volleyball tournament.

The teams entered the match with identical 34-0 records.

Mya Larson had 39 kills to pace the undefeated Warriors, who won their third title in the past four years.

St. Paul was denied its first championship.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: Semifinals of Nebraska State Volleyball

1 of 25
0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert