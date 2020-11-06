 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1: Wahoo sweeps Columbus Lakeview to stay undefeated
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Class C-1: Wahoo sweeps Columbus Lakeview to stay undefeated

{{featured_button_text}}
Wahoo

Wahoo senior Elle Glock sets for her teammates as the Warriors went on to sweep Columbus Lakeview in the semifinals of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

​LINCOLN — Wahoo defeated Columbus Lakeview 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 on Friday to advance to the Class C-1 championship match at the state volleyball tournament.

The 34-0 Warriors will play in the title game Saturday at approximately 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 29-6 Vikings will play in a 9 a.m. consolation match Saturday.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert