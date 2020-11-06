Class C-1: Wahoo sweeps Columbus Lakeview to stay undefeated

LINCOLN — Wahoo defeated Columbus Lakeview 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 on Friday to advance to the Class C-1 championship match at the state volleyball tournament.
The 34-0 Warriors will play in the title game Saturday at approximately 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 29-6 Vikings will play in a 9 a.m. consolation match Saturday.
