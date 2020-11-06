Class C-1: Wahoo will face St. Paul in state volleyball championship

LINCOLN — For the third time in four years, it's back to the state volleyball tournament championship match for Wahoo.

The undefeated Warriors defeated Columbus Lakeview 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 on Friday in a Class C-1 semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wahoo (34-0) won championships in 2017 and 2018 before losing in the semifinals last year.

"It was very important for this team to get back to the finals," coach Trish Larson said. "Especially for our seniors."

The Warriors cruised to a nine-point win in the first set before Lakeview tried to turn the match around. Both the second and third sets were close but Wahoo won just enough key points late to earn the sweep.

"They obviously have a lot of talent," Vikings coach K.C. Belitz said. "Five points was the difference in those last two sets so we were right there."

Both coaches said the second set was the key as Lakeview grabbed a 22-21 lead but couldn't hold it. The Vikings fought off two set points before Wahoo finally prevailed 27-25 on a kill by Mya Larson, the coach's daughter.

"That second set was a battle," Trish Larson said. "It felt like it lasted an hour."

Belitz said his squad could have used that boost of confidence to gain some momentum.