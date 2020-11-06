Class C-1: Wahoo will face St. Paul in state volleyball championship

LINCOLN — For the third time in four years, it's back to the state volleyball tournament championship match for Wahoo.
The undefeated Warriors defeated Columbus Lakeview 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 on Friday in a Class C-1 semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wahoo (34-0) won championships in 2017 and 2018 before losing in the semifinals last year.
"It was very important for this team to get back to the finals," coach Trish Larson said. "Especially for our seniors."
The Warriors cruised to a nine-point win in the first set before Lakeview tried to turn the match around. Both the second and third sets were close but Wahoo won just enough key points late to earn the sweep.
"They obviously have a lot of talent," Vikings coach K.C. Belitz said. "Five points was the difference in those last two sets so we were right there."
Both coaches said the second set was the key as Lakeview grabbed a 22-21 lead but couldn't hold it. The Vikings fought off two set points before Wahoo finally prevailed 27-25 on a kill by Mya Larson, the coach's daughter.
"That second set was a battle," Trish Larson said. "It felt like it lasted an hour."
Belitz said his squad could have used that boost of confidence to gain some momentum.
"We needed something to build on," he said. "It really would have been nice to take that set."
The Warriors led the third set 12-8 but Lakeview refused to fold. A 4-0 run got it tied and the set was eventually tied again at 21.
The Warriors proved too tough and won the next three points on a kill by Josie Sutton and two aces by Kelsie Sears. After a service error, Wahoo ended the match on a kill by Larson.
"We wanted to stay aggressive the whole match," Trish Larson said. "We felt like that was the key to victory."
Mya Larson led the attack with 22 kills while Sears added seven kills and three aces. Setter Elle Glock, a Southern Cal pledge, had 36 assists.
"Our girls have been here before," Trish Larson said. "Hopefully we can get one more win."
Lakeview (29-6) will play in a 9 a.m. consolation match at Lincoln Southeast.
Columbus Lakeview (29-6)......16 25 22
Wahoo (34-0)..........................25 27 25
CL (kills-aces-blocks): Jordana Nekl 0-3-0, Elizabeth Rowe 7-0-0, Madison Vogt 5-1-0, Josie Bentz 7-0-2, Katee Korte 5-0-1, Mallori Kucera 4-0-0, Reese Janssen 0-2-1.
W: Josie Sutton 4-0-0, Mya Larson 22-1-0, Mya Emerson 2-0-0, Elle Glock 5-0-1, Lauren Kavan 6-1-2, Kelsie Sears 7-3-1.
Set assists: CL 25 (Janssen 23, Nekl 2); W 37 (Glock 36, Taylor Luben 1).
St. Paul 3, Lincoln Lutheran 2
The Wildcats rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Lincoln Lutheran 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8.
The win lifts 34-0 St. Paul into the C-1 final Saturday against 34-0 Wahoo.
"After going down 0-2, I told everybody to take a deep breath," coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. "Everybody had to do their part."
The Wildcats began their comeback in the third set, rallying from an early 7-1 hole. They posted a five-point win and maintained the momentum throughout the rest of the match.
It was a rematch of last year's C-1 final, won by Lincoln Lutheran.
"It felt good to finally beat them," Koehn-Fairbanks said. "They've really had our number."
Josie Jakubowski and Teegan Hansel each had 17 kills to pace St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran (31-6)..........29 25 20 22 8
St. Paul (34-0)........................27 17 25 25 15
LL (kills-aces-blocks): Raegan Holle 1-0-0, Ashlyn DeBoer 6-1-2, Molli Martin 6-1-10, Erika Young 6-1-2, Abby Wohlgemuth 10-0-7, Kaitlyn Oxley 8-0-13, Abby Wachal 11-0-5.
SP: Josie Jakubowski 17-1-1, Ashlyn Lukasiewicz 3-0-0, Abby Elstermeier 7-0-0, Jenna Jakubowski 8-0-0, Camryn Morgan 0-1-1, Olivia Poppert 5-1-0, Teegan Hansel 17-0-1.
Set assists: LL 40 (DeBoer 34, Mara Otte 5, Wachal 1); SP 52 (Poppert 47, Morgan 2, Jakubowski 1, Noel Roan 1, Lukasiewicz 1).
