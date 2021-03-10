Class C-1: Wayne upsets Kearney Catholic to advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Wayne coach Rob Sweetland's team has not been great from the free-throw line this season.

​When it really mattered — the first round of the boys state basketball tournament — the Blue Devils responded in a big way.

Wayne sank 18 of 20 foul shots in the fourth quarter to post a 59-52 win over Kearney Catholic on Wednesday night in a first-round Class C-1 game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The eighth-ranked Blue Devils moved to 23-5 while the second-ranked Stars finish 23-3.

"Our free-throw percentage has been about 54% this year," Sweetland said. "It didn't surprise me when they wanted to put us on the line."

The coach said his team worked on that aspect of the game before the tourney.

"We've got a competitive drill where you get points for swishes and none if the ball hits the rim," he said. "That's the way they're supposed to go through."

It was Kearney Catholic that fell behind because of a poor performance from the line. The Stars were 2 for 9 in the fourth quarter as their three-point lead was erased by a 9-0 Wayne run.