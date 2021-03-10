 Skip to main content
Class C-1: Wayne upsets Kearney Catholic to advance to state semifinals
BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — Wayne coach Rob Sweetland's team has not been great from the free-throw line this season.

Sedjro Agoumba

Wayne's Sedjro Agoumba goes up for a shot against Kearney Catholic.

​When it really mattered — the first round of the boys state basketball tournament — the Blue Devils responded in a big way.

Wayne sank 18 of 20 foul shots in the fourth quarter to post a 59-52 win over Kearney Catholic on Wednesday night in a first-round Class C-1 game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The eighth-ranked Blue Devils moved to 23-5 while the second-ranked Stars finish 23-3.

"Our free-throw percentage has been about 54% this year," Sweetland said. "It didn't surprise me when they wanted to put us on the line."

The coach said his team worked on that aspect of the game before the tourney.

"We've got a competitive drill where you get points for swishes and none if the ball hits the rim," he said. "That's the way they're supposed to go through."

It was Kearney Catholic that fell behind because of a poor performance from the line. The Stars were 2 for 9 in the fourth quarter as their three-point lead was erased by a 9-0 Wayne run.

Student section

Wayne's student section cheers after a successful shot.

The Blue Devils led by seven at halftime but Kearney Catholic pulled within 35-33 after three quarters. A 3-pointer by Brett Mahony put the Stars ahead with five minutes left but it wouldn't last as five Wayne players knocked down free throws.

Brandon Bartos led the offense with 18 points, including eight in the final period. Tanner Walling added 15 and Colton Vovos had 12.

Mahony scored 23 points in a losing effort for the Stars.

"We came in here with a chip on our shoulder," Sweetland said. "Nobody was writing about us so it feels good to get this win."

Wayne (23-5).......................14  15   6  24—59

Kearney Catholic (23-3)........9  13  11  19—52

W: Jacob Phelps 4, Brandon Bartos 18, Tanner Walling 15, Jacob Kneifl 2, Colton Vovos 12, Sedjro Agoumba 2, Daniel Judd 6.

KC: Garret Schmaderer 4, Turner Plugge 3, Logan O'Brien 11, Blake Thiele 5, Dylan Merz 4, Brett Mahony 23, Kegan Bosshamer 2.

Wednesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

