Class C-1: Wayne upsets Kearney Catholic to advance to state semifinals

Brandon Bartos led the offense with 18 points, including eight in the final period. Tanner Walling added 15 and Colton Vovos had 12.
Mahony scored 23 points in a losing effort for the Stars.
"We came in here with a chip on our shoulder," Sweetland said. "Nobody was writing about us so it feels good to get this win."
Wayne (23-5).......................14 15 6 24—59 Kearney Catholic (23-3)........9 13 11 19—52
W: Jacob Phelps 4, Brandon Bartos 18, Tanner Walling 15, Jacob Kneifl 2, Colton Vovos 12, Sedjro Agoumba 2, Daniel Judd 6.
KC: Garret Schmaderer 4, Turner Plugge 3, Logan O'Brien 11, Blake Thiele 5, Dylan Merz 4, Brett Mahony 23, Kegan Bosshamer 2.
Wednesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
Auburn's Cade Patzel (5) celebrates a basket in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) moves down the court in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger (20) and his teammates celebrate as the final buzzer sounds for the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Milford's Seth Stutzman prepares to drive towards the hoop as Omaha Concordia's Ian Groninga guards him at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Omaha Concordia's Zachary Kulus (4) and Justin Otten (20) attempt to block Milford's Micah Hartwig as he goes up for a layup at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Pierce's Logan Moeller (1) takes a look at the game clock during a break in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Auburn's Cameron Binder (2) looks to pass the ball over the fingertips of Pierce's Chaden Roth (20) in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
A Pierce cheerleader wears a bluejay sticker near her eyes while performing during the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Pierce's Logan Moeller (1) looks to pass the ball in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) goes for two points with Pierce's Dawson Watts (15) trying to block in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Auburn sophomore Logan Dixon cheers on her team in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Auburn fans cheer on their team during the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) moves down the court in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (24) grabs ahold of the ball during a skirmish on the floor with Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) and Joseph Bruggeman (3) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) shoots the ball in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou (32) moves down the court in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Waverly's Andrew Heffelfinger (20) looks to pass the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday.
The Waverly bench celebrates a three-pointer in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverely's Drew Miller is checked on after an injury in the first half of the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr., (40) moves with the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverly fans celebrate a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverly's Cole Murray (10) goes for two points while being blocked by Omaha Skutt's Luke Starr (50) and Justin Ferrin (3) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak (20) moves down the court in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverly fans celebrate a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens talks to his team during a break in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Kudron (14) and Waverly's Cole Murray (10) both go up for a rebound in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou (32) stretches out for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Omaha Skutt senior Kyle Hansen celebrates a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverly's Hogan Wingrove (50) gets caught between Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak (20) and Luke Starr (50) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverly head coach Ryan Reeder calls out to a player in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Waverly's Hogan Wingrove (50) and Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) both leap for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Hawk (5) and Waverly's Preston Harms (42) both stretch out for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher (24) shoots a free throw in the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Waverly won the game 41-40.
A Beatrice cheerleader performs during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice fans celebrate basket in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Elkhorn Mount Michael head coach Derrik Spooner watch this team in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) makes a jump shot over Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (24) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten guards Milford's Micah Hartwig as he tosses a layup at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Omaha Concordia's Head Coach Ken Kulus claps after a successful play made by his players at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Milford's Cabe Schluckebier attempts to block Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten as he shoots a 2-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Milford's Cabe Schluckebier attempts to block Omaha Concordia's Gage Kanzmeier as he drives towards the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
A young Beatrice fan watches for themself on the big screen during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice's Devin Smith (10) lines up his shot from the corner in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble cheers on his team during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Elkhorn Mount Michael fans give spirit fingers to Kuon Kuon (11) as he shoots a free throw in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice senior Drew Arnold cheers on his team during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) goes for two points over a block attempt by Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez (24) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan (32) eyes the hoop while being defended by Beatrice's Kaden Glynn (20) in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice fans celebrate a play during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kuon Kuon (11) looks to pass the ball in the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice's Devin Smith (10) walks off the court in victory following the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn (20) celebrates with his team as the clocks hits zero for the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Seating is blocked off to allow for social distancing during the Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Beatrice NSAA Class B state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Beatrice won the game 49-39.
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) spins past Pierce's Chaden Roth (20) in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Pierce head coach Mike Emory talks to his team during a break in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
MK McGee refs the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
The Auburn bench celebrates a play in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) goes for two points in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Pierce fans celebrate a play in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Auburn's James Matteen (13) competes in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Auburn fans celebrate a play in the Auburn vs. Pierce NSAA Class C1 state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Wednesday. Auburn won the game 51-28.
Milford's Isaac Yeackley (5) and Cabe Schluckebier (45) guard Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten as he jumps to shoot Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Milford's Cabe Schluckebier fails to block Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen as he shoots a 3-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Milford's Head Coach Tony Muller watches as his team competes against Omaha Concordia at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten drives into Milford's Jaxon Weyand as he attempts a 2-pointer at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Milford's Seth Stutzman drives to attempt a shot at the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Omaha Concordia's Gage Kanzmeier prepares to attempt a shot from under the basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten and Milford's Seth Stutzman fight to catch the rebound at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Omaha Concordia's Head Coach Ken Kulus gives a thumbs up after a successful shot at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Milford's Seth Stutzman attempts a basket with Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten blocking him at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
