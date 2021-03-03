 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1: Winnebago upsets No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic, advances to semifinals
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Class C-1: Winnebago upsets No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic, advances to semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}
Winnebago's Natasha Deal

Winnebago's Natasha Deal attempts a layup against Grand Island Central's Alexis Mudloff and Lucy Ghaifan.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Winnebago extended its first visit in 31 years to the girls basketball state tournament to the semifinals.

Sylvia Valentino’s steal at halfcourt and layup put the 16-10 Indians ahead to stay Wednesday in a 48-46 win over No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-1 first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They will play again at 9 a.m. Friday against the winner of the Broken Bow-North Bend game.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska girls state basketball Wednesday

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert