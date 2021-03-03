Class C-1: Winnebago upsets No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic, advances to semifinals

Winnebago's Natasha Deal attempts a layup against Grand Island Central's Alexis Mudloff and Lucy Ghaifan.
LINCOLN — Winnebago extended its first visit in 31 years to the girls basketball state tournament to the semifinals.
Sylvia Valentino’s steal at halfcourt and layup put the 16-10 Indians ahead to stay Wednesday in a 48-46 win over No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-1 first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They will play again at 9 a.m. Friday against the winner of the Broken Bow-North Bend game.
Grand Island Central's Lucy Ghaifan looks to attempt a shot against Winnebago's Sylvia Valentino and Keisha Snyder.
Winnebago's Keisha Snyder attempts a layup against Grand Island Central's Chloe Cloud.
Winnebago's Lakaylah Kearnes attempts to block Grand Island Central's Grace Herbek.
Winnebago's Keisha Snyder attempts a layup against Grand Island Central's Lucy Ghaifan.
Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland drives to the basket past Grand Island Central's Jenna Heidelk.
Grand Island Central's Alyssa Wilson attempts a 3-pointer against Winnebago's Lakaylah Kearnes.
Winnebago's Natasha Deal attempts a layup against Grand Island Central's Alexis Mudloff and Lucy Ghaifan.
Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh pivots toward the hoop against Crete's Alexis Mach.
Crete's Marin Rasgorshek attempts a layup against Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh.
Crete's Brooke Deisley drives to the basket against Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh.
Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh has her shot blocked by Crete's Hannah Newton.
Crete's Leah Jurgens attempts a layup against Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh attempts a layup against Crete's Marin Rasgorshek.
Crete's Ashlyn Adam and Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh fight for a rebound,
Crete's Leah Jurgens attempts a 3-pointer against Scottsbluff's Isabella Wright.
Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh blocks a shot from Crete's Hannah Newton.
Scottsbluff's Emma Foote attempts a layup against Crete.
Crete's Marli Stones is guarded by Scottsbluff's Sabrina Harsh.
Crete's Hannah Newton attempts a 3-pointer against Scottsbluff.
Crete's Hannah Newton attempts a shot against Scottsbluff's Jamisyn Howard.
Crete's Marin Rasgorshek grabs a rebound against Scottsbluff.
Crete's Leah Jurgens attempts a free throw against Scottsbluff.
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth attempts a layup against Omaha Gross' Rachel Culhane.
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick attempts a layup against Omaha Gross' Theodosia Mba and Jordan Skradski.
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick attempts a layup against Omaha Gross' Theodosia Mba.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince drives to the basket with Omaha Gross' Rachel Culhane.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince drives to the basket against Omaha Gross' Theodosia Mba
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick fights for a rebound with Omaha Gross' Jenna Skaradki.
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer looks to the hoop and draws a charge from Omaha Gross' Theodosia Mba.
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman trips over Omaha Gross' Brooklynn Kotich as they fight for possession.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince has her shot blocked by Omaha Gross' Sydney Herren.
Omaha Gross' Jenna Skradski attempts a 3-pointer against Elkhorn North.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince drives to the basket against Omaha Gross.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince attempts a 3-pointer against Omaha Gross.
Omaha Gross' Rachel Culhane attempts to grab the ball from Elkhorn North's Brooklynn Kotich.
Elkhorn North girls' basketball head coach Ann Prince calls to players against Omaha Gross.
Omaha Gross girls' basketball head coach Marty Gilson watches an Elkhorn North free throw attempt.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince brings the ball upcourt against Gross Catholic's Sydney Herren.
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth fights for a rebound with Omaha Gross' Rachel Culhane.
Omaha Gross' Theodosia Mba guards the ball from Elkhorn North's Finley Gragert.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince drives to the hoop against Omaha Gross.
The Omaha Gross student section cheers as their team attempts a comeback against Elkhorn North.
22Elkhorn North cheerleaders hold up wolf paws during a free throw attempt against Omaha Gross.
Scottsbluff's Taryn Spady smiles as she heads to her teammates after defeating Crete.
Scottsbluff girls' basketball head coach Dave Bollish calls to players against Crete.
Crete girls' basketball head coach John Larsen calls to players against Scottsbluff.
