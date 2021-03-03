Class C-1: Winnebago upsets No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic, advances to semifinals

LINCOLN — Winnebago extended its first visit in 31 years to the girls basketball state tournament to the semifinals.

Sylvia Valentino’s steal at halfcourt and layup put the 16-10 Indians ahead to stay Wednesday in a 48-46 win over No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-1 first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They will play again at 9 a.m. Friday against the winner of the Broken Bow-North Bend game.