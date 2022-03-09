Class C-2 boys: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Grand Island Central Catholic set for title game

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family holds off Norfolk Catholic

A rematch nearly two weeks in the making lived up to the hype and then some on Wednesday as the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs held off the Norfolk Catholic Knights 42-40 in the semifinals of the Nebraska state C2 boys basketball tournament at the Bob Devaney Center.

The teams played in the C2-5 subdistrict final on Feb. 24. That day, the Knights handed the Bulldogs a 39-36 loss, ending a 28-game winning streak and an undefeated season up to that point.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. “Some of the things we drew up and talked about, it doesn’t work unless you have good guys that can go out and execute and we have some really good players.”

With less than a minute remaining and the game tied 36-36, Jacob Sjuts drew a foul and made both of his free throws to put the Bulldogs up by two. His team held on the ensuing defensive possession and he sank two more to make it 40-36 with 41 seconds to go.

Preston Burbach answered by drawing a foul of his own and making both free throws. After Jason Sjuts was fouled and made only one free throw, Burbach had a three-point play to make it a one-point game with 18 seconds left.

The Bulldogs then took 13 seconds off the clock before Jacob Sjuts was fouled again. He hit the first before Norfolk Catholic took a timeout to devise one final shot before the buzzer.

Jacob missed the free throw coming out of the break. Kade Pieper got the rebound for Norfolk Catholic and gave it to Burbach, who drove down the court and pulled up at the arc for the winning three, but had it blocked by a trio of defenders as the horn sounded.

“We just never really got in full rhythm, but we stepped up, made some big plays, definitely had a chance to win it,” Knights coach Kevin Manzer said. “We put ourselves in a position to win and that’s all you can ask.”

Jacob failed to score in the subdistrict final. On Wednesday, he led all players with 19 points and scored HLHF’s first six of the game.

Norfolk Catholic (22-5) 5 17 8 10 — 40

Humphrey/LHF (27-1) 13 12 4 13 — 42

NC: Mason Timmerman, 2-4 0-0 6; Brennen Kelley, 2-10 1-2 6; Preston Burbach, 1-4 7-9 9; Ben Hammond, 2-5 0-0 6; Karter Kerkman, 1-3 0-0 3; Kade Pieper, 3-5 0-0 6; Nolan Fennessy, 2-5 0-0 4; Total, 13-36 8-11 40.

HLHF: Jett Spier 0-4 0-0 0; Cooper Beller, 3-6 0-0 6; Jason Sjuts, 2-8 2-4 8; Jacob Sjuts, 5-8 9-10 19; Ethan Keller, 0-1 0-0 0; Sage Frauendorfer, 0-3 3-4 3; Kyle Preister, 2-3 0-1 6; Total, 12-33 14-20 42.

Crusaders down Amherst 58-47 in semifinals

Grand Island Central Catholic has blazed a trail through familiar foes back to the Class C-2 state championship game.

Playing in a second consecutive rematch, the No. 4-rated Crusaders never trailed during a 58-47 victory over No. 7 Amherst Wednesday afternoon in the state tournament semifinals at Devaney Sports Center. GICC coach Tino Martinez’s squad previously beat the Broncos 47-38 at home on Feb. 24 in their subdistrict final.

“Tino had a great game plan going into it,” Crusaders’ senior Isaac Herbek said. “Especially playing them a second time, we knew Amherst pretty well.”

The Crusaders’ 51-37 first-round win over Doniphan-Trumbull on Monday was also a rematch from the regular season when GICC topped the Cardinals 51-39 on Jan. 8 at Doniphan. Because of the robust scouting reports compiled by the coaching staff, Central Catholic senior Marcus Lowry said he always feels comfortable playing opponents a second time.

“I like it because Tino and the coaching staff do such a good job of scouting and game-planning,” Lowry said. “We feel confident that we know what the other team is going to do and when they’re going to do it.”

Lowry’s praise appeared to amuse — and surprise — Martinez.

“That’s nice to hear,” Martinez said with a smile. “I’ve never heard any of them say that out loud before. Sometimes when we give them the scouting report, I hear things like Marcus said this morning, ‘Geez — that’s a lot of information.’

“Seriously, though, it’s a credit to our kids more than us because they are able to take that scouting information to the floor. Every coach scouts and every coach gives information and we’re fortunate that our kids have done a pretty good job of taking that information and executing it.”

Herbek scored a game-high 21 points and Lowry added 19 points to help GICC make its third consecutive appearance in the C-2 state title game. The Crusaders (24-3) will be bidding for back to back championships when they face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (27-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Central Catholic’s Gil Jengmer finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, affecting several other Amherst shot attempts in the paint. The 6-foot-8 senior also had a pair of steals, one of them leading to a thunderous two-handed slam dunk that gave the Crusaders a 36-27 lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

Tayje Hadwiger had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Amherst (23-5) before fouling out with 1:32 to play. Nolan Eloe added 13 points and Josh Klingelhoefer had 12 points for the Broncos, who shot 39.5% from the floor (17 of 43), including going 4 of 14 from 3-point range.

“When you play a team that’s physical, it’s hard to drive by guys and it’s hard to open up the 3-point shot,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “I thought our kids still had open looks — good looks and good shots — we just didn’t hit them.”

Ishmael Nadir’s driving basket 29 seconds into the third quarter gave GICC its largest lead at 32-21. Hadwiger scored on a drive and then hit a 3-pointer to cut Amherst’s deficit to 32-27 with 4:32 remaining in the third, but the Broncos couldn’t get any closer.

GICC’s inability to completely pull away was due in part to uncharacteristic struggles at the free-throw line. The Crusaders missed eight of their first 10 foul shots, including the front end of four one-and-one opportunities, before finishing 14 of 18 in the final 3:33.

“We talked about being able to take a punch or two throughout the course of the game and not losing your focus,” Martinez said. “We got sloppy at times, but for the most part, we handled their runs pretty well.”

Now, Martinez and his staff will have to put together a brand-new scouting report for the championship game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — a team the Crusaders haven’t faced this season. That task will be made a bit easier by this year’s tournament format, which includes off days with the exception of teams playing in third-place games.

“Normally, you’d have to have about four scouting reports done before you even got to Lincoln because it was just one day after another,” Martinez said. “With the day off, we had stuff ready to put into a scouting report, but we didn’t necessarily have to have it built and ready to go.

“Typically after a game at state, we’d hand out the next game’s scouting report on the way back to the hotel and when we’d get to the hotel, so it’s kind of nice to have a little extra time.”

GICC 58, Amherst 47

AMHERST (23-5)

Nolan Eloe 6-12 1-2 13, Josh Klingelhoefer 5-8 0-0 12, Ethan Eloe 1-4 1-2 3, Scout Simmons 1-5 1-2 4, Tayje Hadwiger 4-10 5-7 14, Carter Riessland 0-3 0-0 0, Austin Adelung 0-0 1-2 1, Reilly Fisher 0-1 0-0 0, Keagan Killin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 9-15 47.

GICC (24-3)

Brayton Johnson 1-4 3-4 5, Isaac Herbek 6-9 8-13 21, Marcus Lowry 6-8 4-7 19, Ishmael Nadir 3-6 0-2 6, Gil Jengmer 3-8 1-2 7, Alex King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-36 16-28 58.

Amherst 12 9 8 18—47

GICC 19 11 10 18—58

3-point goals—Amherst 4-14 (N.Eloe 0-2, Klingelhoefer 2-2, E.Eloe 0-1, Simmons 1-5, Hadwiger 1-3, Fisher 0-1), GICC 4-8 (Johnson 0-2, Herbek 1-2, Lowry 3-4). Fouled out—E.Eloe, Hadwiger. Rebounds—Amherst 30 (Hadwiger 11), GICC 24 (Jengmer 7). Assists—Amherst 10 (E.Eloe 3), GICC 12 (Johnson 5). Turnovers—Amherst 16, GICC 10. Total fouls—Amherst 25, GICC 15. Technicals—None. A—NA.