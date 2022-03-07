Class C-2 boys: Norfolk Catholic advances to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Norfolk Catholic won its first game at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament since 2012, beating Hartington Cedar Catholic 54-41 Monday at Lincoln Northeast.
With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Ben Hammond and Brennen Kelley each nailed a three for the Knights. Carter Arens answered with a three-point play to bring it within three.
The teams each hit two free throws and had some trouble with turnovers in the final minutes and the Knights went into halftime up 22-20.
The Knights opened up the second half with layups from Preston Burbach and Kelley. Threes by Mason Timmerman, and Kelley helped make it a 15-point game heading into the fourth.
Cedar Catholic made it a seven-point game in the fourth thanks to a layup and a three from Grant Arens off a turnover. Burbach answered with a two and the Knights were able to ice it from there with defense and free throws.
The teams faced twice in the regular season prior to Monday’s meeting. Norfolk Catholic won the Mid-State semis 56-45 while Cedar Catholic won 48-44 on Feb. 18.
Norfolk Catholic will face either Howells-Dodge or Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Wednesday in the C-2 semifinals at the Devaney Center at 3:15 p.m.
Norfolk Catholic (22-4)......14 8 18 14—54 Hartington CC (23-5)..........12 8 5 16—41 NC: Mason Timmerman 12; Brennen Kelley 12; Preston Burbach 12; Ben Hamond 3; Karter Kerkman 3; Kade Pieper 5; Nolan Fenessy 6. HCC: Tate Thoene 9; Grant Arens 5; Andrew Jones 4; Carter Arens 7; Jaxson Bernecker 13. — James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News » Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Millard South's Julianna Jones (33) stretches out for a rebound ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Danielle Peterson (50) slips past Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) and Mya Babbitt (23).
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown gets squished between Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) and Miranda Kelly (5) while shooting the ball. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Megan Belt (1) runs down the court with Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton (21) keeping pace.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton (21) gets tripped up.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Emorie Swanson (33) looks to pass the ball.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) falls on top of Millard South's Cora Olsen (22).
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayla Cleveland (31), second from right, react to a play.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) goes for two points around Millard South's Alexa Finkenbiner (11).
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers calls out to his team.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) passes the ball to teammate Mya Babbitt (23).
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon watches his team.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) looks to pass the ball past Bellevue West's Danielle Peterson (50).
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers talks to his team between quarters.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo (22) blocks a shots by Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (21) in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun (24) runs down the court with Omaha Central's Calista Perkins (31) close behind.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lincoln Southwest bench reacts to a call.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest means cheer.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne (24) leans to keep the ball inbounds.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb (23) shoots the ball between Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling (4) and Brinly Christensen (30).
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada talks with an official.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (21) eyes the basket with Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo (22) trailing her.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace (10) passes the ball.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (30) celebrates while running off the court for a timeout.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central head coach Michael Kroupa calls out to his team.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
