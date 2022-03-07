Class C-2 boys: Norfolk Catholic advances to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Norfolk Catholic won its first game at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament since 2012, beating Hartington Cedar Catholic 54-41 Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

With the game tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Ben Hammond and Brennen Kelley each nailed a three for the Knights. Carter Arens answered with a three-point play to bring it within three.

The teams each hit two free throws and had some trouble with turnovers in the final minutes and the Knights went into halftime up 22-20.

The Knights opened up the second half with layups from Preston Burbach and Kelley. Threes by Mason Timmerman, and Kelley helped make it a 15-point game heading into the fourth.

Cedar Catholic made it a seven-point game in the fourth thanks to a layup and a three from Grant Arens off a turnover. Burbach answered with a two and the Knights were able to ice it from there with defense and free throws.

The teams faced twice in the regular season prior to Monday’s meeting. Norfolk Catholic won the Mid-State semis 56-45 while Cedar Catholic won 48-44 on Feb. 18.

Norfolk Catholic will face either Howells-Dodge or Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Wednesday in the C-2 semifinals at the Devaney Center at 3:15 p.m.

Norfolk Catholic (22-4)......14 8 18 14—54

Hartington CC (23-5)..........12 8 5 16—41

NC: Mason Timmerman 12; Brennen Kelley 12; Preston Burbach 12; Ben Hamond 3; Karter Kerkman 3; Kade Pieper 5; Nolan Fenessy 6.

HCC: Tate Thoene 9; Grant Arens 5; Andrew Jones 4; Carter Arens 7; Jaxson Bernecker 13.

— James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News

