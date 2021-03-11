Class C-2: Brady Timm's jumper lifts Yutan past two-time defending champ BRLD in semifinals

LINCOLN — Brady Timm got to the spot he dreamed about growing up.

Fifteen feet from the basket, left side of the free-throw line.

“I've been practicing that shot since I was like 3 years old," Timm said. “That’s all I wanted to do in this big stage, make the shot to get us to the state championship game.”

Two-time defending champion BRLD had only 2.2 seconds left after Timm’s 15-foot went in, and it didn’t get off a shot. No. 2 Yutan had its 49-47 Class C-2 semifinal victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and will return Saturday to play top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic at 8:45 p.m. in the final.

Timm had the final shot in his point-guard duel with BRLD senior Lucas Vogt.

“My mid-range game has been good all year and I knew just get Lucas up in the air and I can make this," he said. “He's such a great athlete, he's such a good competitor. It was such a fun battle. It’s what you dream, playing this big of a game against him.”

Timm tied the game with 3:29 left. Yutan ran off about two minutes before the game-winning.