Class C-2: Brady Timm's jumper lifts Yutan past two-time defending champ BRLD in semifinals

LINCOLN — Brady Timm got to the spot he dreamed about growing up.
Fifteen feet from the basket, left side of the free-throw line.
“I've been practicing that shot since I was like 3 years old," Timm said. “That’s all I wanted to do in this big stage, make the shot to get us to the state championship game.”
Two-time defending champion BRLD had only 2.2 seconds left after Timm’s 15-foot went in, and it didn’t get off a shot. No. 2 Yutan had its 49-47 Class C-2 semifinal victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and will return Saturday to play top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic at 8:45 p.m. in the final.
Timm had the final shot in his point-guard duel with BRLD senior Lucas Vogt.
“My mid-range game has been good all year and I knew just get Lucas up in the air and I can make this," he said. “He's such a great athlete, he's such a good competitor. It was such a fun battle. It’s what you dream, playing this big of a game against him.”
Timm tied the game with 3:29 left. Yutan ran off about two minutes before the game-winning.
“We've been in situations like this before with our tough schedule that we've been playing. It’s hard to hold the ball for a long time, yet you want to make sure that we get the last shot to win the game.”
Timm had 18 points and Isaiah Daniell, averaging six, had 10 of his 13 in the first quarter. Dylan Beutler led No. 3 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (19-5) with 12 points.
BRLD (19-5)........11 18 4 4—47
Yutan (24-2).......19 7 12 11—49
BRLD: Dylan Beutler 12, Micah Henschen 11, Lucas Vogt 9, Elliott Nottleman 8, Toriano Bohannon 7.
Y: Brady Timm 18, Isaiah Daniell 13, Gavin Kube 8, Jake Richmond 8, Samuel Petersen 2.