Class C-2: Cade Wiseman, Sutton eye same road to state final, but with different outcome

Coming up short in last year’s state championship game provided motivation during offseason work for Sutton. The Mustangs hope the fire will keep burning long enough to return to the Class C-2 finale in November.

“We just worked that much harder in the weight room,” senior quarterback Cade Wiseman said. “We’d get together and run routes, do different drills. Our philosophy was we have to do something different if we want a different outcome.”

Sutton finished 11-2 in 2019 after falling 19-0 to Oakland-Craig in the title game at Memorial Stadium. The Mustangs want to get back to Lincoln this year — and win this time.

“Our players did a remarkable job of working out on their own and reaching the goals we set for them,” Sutton coach Steve Ramer said. “The weightlifting numbers were above where we expected, and the camp we went to in Seward went really well.

“So we have high expectations going off those two things. That helped make it a good start to the season.”

Wiseman is one of the many contributors returning this year.