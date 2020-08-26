Class C-2: Cade Wiseman, Sutton eye same road to state final, but with different outcome

Coming up short in last year’s state championship game provided motivation during offseason work for Sutton. The Mustangs hope the fire will keep burning long enough to return to the Class C-2 finale in November.
“We just worked that much harder in the weight room,” senior quarterback Cade Wiseman said. “We’d get together and run routes, do different drills. Our philosophy was we have to do something different if we want a different outcome.”
Sutton finished 11-2 in 2019 after falling 19-0 to Oakland-Craig in the title game at Memorial Stadium. The Mustangs want to get back to Lincoln this year — and win this time.
“Our players did a remarkable job of working out on their own and reaching the goals we set for them,” Sutton coach Steve Ramer said. “The weightlifting numbers were above where we expected, and the camp we went to in Seward went really well.
“So we have high expectations going off those two things. That helped make it a good start to the season.”
Wiseman is one of the many contributors returning this year.
Tyler Baldwin and Joe Hinrichs, both first-team C-2 selections, are taking more of a leadership role as workouts began for the Friday’s season opener against Grand Island Central Catholic.
Ramer said Baldwin, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end/defensive end, made big strides during the summer to be more of a defensive force. At 5-10, 190, Hinrichs is moving from guard to center.
“The other day Joe sent me a message showing he just had a squat of 505 pounds,” Ramer said. “Joe is probably the strongest kid I’ve had in 20 years of coaching. He just keeps working.”
With the emergence of sophomore Vance Smith, who sprouted 4 inches the past year to 6-4, 255, and senior Hayden Switzer (6-5, 320), the tackle spots are filling out nicely. Wiseman said he is in good hands with his protection up front.
“Our line did a great job for me last year,” Wiseman said. “Running the option and power-I, we have to communicate a lot. We had a lot of chemistry together. Now we’re bringing up some of the guys who were backups and they’ve been ready to go.”
When asked for his latest height and weight, Wiseman laughed: 5-10 and 160 pounds. But there is a caveat.
“I was playing some basketball this summer, and basketball gets me a little skinnier,” he said.
Wiseman rushed for 1,523 yards with 21 touchdowns while throwing for 490 yards and four TDs last season. In addition to the opener against GICC, new opponents this season include Fairbury and Lincoln Lutheran.
Throw in Wilber-Clatonia and the opening half of Sutton’s schedule will tell the Mustangs how they stack up to C-2’s best.
“Some really good opponents are in there,” Ramer said. “That should be a good first game, we’ve seen Wilber-Clatonia the last couple of years, and we saw Lincoln Lutheran at camp. That will kind of tell us how the season will go.”
