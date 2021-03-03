Class C-2: Crofton, Bridgeport, BRLD and Ponca advance to semifinals

Crofton 62, Centennial 37

Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle from the opening minutes, scoring the game’s first six points to roll into the state semifinal.

“These kids looked motivated today,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “I saw a lot of good things out of them, lots of good energy, pretty good focus and we made some tough shots at times.”

After trailing 30-13 at half the Broncos came out hot in the third quarter. Katie Hirschfeld scored back-to-back buckets to cut the deficit to 30-18. But the Warriors responded with a 13-4 run — most of the points coming off steals and layups resulting from their full-court press.

“We can play in the half court but if we can keep the game going back and forth, that’s kind of to our advantage against darn near anybody we’re going to play,” Losing said.

Alexis Folkers and Lacey Sprakel scored 15 points apiece for Crofton.

“I like what our kids brought to the table today,” Losing said. “Hopefully they can bring that same kind of passion and energy tomorrow.”

Hirschfeld led Centennial with 13.

Centennial.......7 7 10 13—37