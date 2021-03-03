Class C-2: Crofton, Bridgeport, BRLD and Ponca advance to semifinals

Crofton 62, Centennial 37
Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle from the opening minutes, scoring the game’s first six points to roll into the state semifinal.
“These kids looked motivated today,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “I saw a lot of good things out of them, lots of good energy, pretty good focus and we made some tough shots at times.”
After trailing 30-13 at half the Broncos came out hot in the third quarter. Katie Hirschfeld scored back-to-back buckets to cut the deficit to 30-18. But the Warriors responded with a 13-4 run — most of the points coming off steals and layups resulting from their full-court press.
“We can play in the half court but if we can keep the game going back and forth, that’s kind of to our advantage against darn near anybody we’re going to play,” Losing said.
Alexis Folkers and Lacey Sprakel scored 15 points apiece for Crofton.
“I like what our kids brought to the table today,” Losing said. “Hopefully they can bring that same kind of passion and energy tomorrow.”
Hirschfeld led Centennial with 13.
Centennial.......7 7 10 13—37
Crofton.........16 14 17 15—62
CEN: Kate Hirschfeld 13, Kierra Green 7, Jaci Opfer 8, Asia Nisly 3, Jaycee Stuhr 4, Kailey Ziegler 2.
CRO: Alexis Folkers 15, Jayden Jordan 7, Ella Wragge 12, Kaley Einrem 5, Allie Dahl 6, Caitlin Guenther 2, Lacey Sprakel 15.
— Paul Hughes
Bridgeport 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 48
The Bulldogs’ first state tournament game since 2010 ended with the school’s first advancement to the semifinals since 1989.
They used 16 points apiece from freshman guards Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Brooklyn Mohrman and 14 from Olivia’s sophomore sister, Ruthie.
Olivia had the hot hand in the first half with 13 points. Mohrman supplanted her in the second half with 14, including three 3-pointers.
Aspen Meyer led Lourdes with 17 points. The Knights failed to connect on a 3-pointer.
Bridgeport (24-3)..........................16 14 16 20—66
Nebraska City Lourdes (20-5)......14 8 15 11—48
B: Olivia Loomis-Goltl 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 16, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 14, Ellie Cline 6, Sydney Nein 10, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2, Lindsie Leithead 1, Grace Dean 1.
NCL: Aspen Meyer 17, Gina McGowen 7, Evelyn Madsen 2, Gracie Ragland 2, Elizabeth Heng 2, Emma Heng 7, Ella Welsh 2, Brianna Fulton 9.
BRLD 62, Wood River 41
Both teams were winners of nine straight. And they played each other close for the first two quarters, with BRLD taking a four-point halftime lead.
But it was all Wolverines down the stretch. In BRLD’s second trip to state as a co-op, the program now has its first win.
The Eagles cut their deficit to 30-29 with 3:21 left in the third quarter before Aubrey Berg’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run to help seal the win.
BRLD senior Caragan Tietz’s 18 points led four teammates in double figures.
Senior Boston Boucher scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half for Wood River.
“They got a couple of good shooters on their team and we knew that. Playing zone we’d have to cover their shooters well,” Tietz said “The first half we didn’t do that well, the second half, we readjusted and got on their shooters.”
Ponca 59, West Point GACC 45
A 17-2 run in the second quarter provided Ponca with the boost it needed in a game filled with fouls — the teams combined for 24 in the first half alone.
GACC, playing without leading scorer Brenna Reif — the senior guard injured a knee in subdistricts — struggled to generate offense. The Indians’ size also was a big factor.
Five-foot-10 Gracen Evans, 5-11 Ashlyn Kingsbury and 6-0 Samantha Ehlers blocked and altered shots, then deflected and stole passes to trigger transition baskets. Ponca led 30-12 at the half and 46-24 after three quarters.
Evans and Ehlers scored 12 points while Kingsbury added 11.
Ponca (20-4).....8 22 16 13—59
GACC (23-4)......6 6 12 21—45
P: Addison McGill 6, Alyssa Crosgrove 5, Abbie Hrouda 1, Mattie Milligan 7, Ashlyn Kingsbury 11, Gracen Evans 12, Samantha Ehlers 12, Tailynn Lawyer 5.
GACC: Sophia Hass 7, Isabel Hass 10, Kelsy Steffen 3, Erica Engelmeyer 5, Kassidy Kaup 2, Reese Throener 6, Jocelyn Skoda 4, Brynn Baumert 2, Taylor Timmerman 6.