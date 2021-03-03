Class C-2: Crofton, Bridgeport win first-round games to advance to semifinals

No. 1 Crofton 62, No. 10 Centennial 37
Perennial power Crofton flexed its muscle from the opening minutes, scoring the games first six points to roll into the state semifinal.
"These kids looked motivated today," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. "I saw a lot of good things out of them, lots of good energy, pretty good focus and we made some tough shots at times."
After trailing 30-13 at half the Broncos came out hot in the third quarter. Katie Hirschfeld scored back-to-back buckets to cut the deficit to 30-18. But the Warriors responded with a 13-4 run — most of the points coming off steals and layups resulting from their full-court press.
"We can play in the half court but if we can keep the game going back and forth, that's kind of to our advantage against darn near anybody we're going to play," Losing said.
Alexis Folkers and Lacey Sprakel scored 15 points apiece for Crofton (24-3).
Hirschfeld led Centennial with 13.
Centennial.......7 7 10 13—37
Crofton.........16 14 17 15—62
CEN: Kate Hirschfeld 13, Kierra Green 7, Jaci Opfer 8, Asia Nisly 3, Jaycee Stuhr 4, Kailey Ziegler 2.
CRO: Alexis Folkers 15, Jayden Jordan 7, Ella Wragge 12, Kaley Einrem 5, Allie Dahl 6, Caitlin Guenther 2, Lacey Sprakel 15.
— Paul Hughes
Bridgeport 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 48
The Bulldogs’ first state tournament game since 2010 ended with the school’s first advancement to the semifinals since 1989.
They used 16 points apiece from freshman guards Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Brooklyn Mohrman and 14 from Olivia’s sophomore sister, Ruthie.
Olivia had the hot hand in the first half with 13 points. Mohrman supplanted her in the second half with 14, including three 3-pointers.
Aspen Meyer led Lourdes with 17 points. The Knights (20-5) failed to connect on a 3-pointer.
Bridgeport (24-3)..........................16 14 16 20—66
Nebraska City Lourdes (20-5)......14 8 15 11—48
B: Olivia Loomis-Goltl 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 16, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 14, Ellie Cline 6, Sydney Nein 10, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2, Lindsie Leithead 1, Grace Dean 1.
NCL: Aspen Meyer 17, Gina McGowen 7, Evelyn Madsen 2, Gracie Ragland 2, Elizabeth Heng 2, Emma Heng 7, Ella Welsh 2, Brianna Fulton 9.
— Stu Pospisil