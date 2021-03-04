Class C-2: Crofton defeats Bridgeport to advance to championship

LINCOLN — Few teams have more state titles than Crofton, and the Warriors are one win away from another.
The top-ranked Warriors defeated Bridgeport 66-48 on Thursday night in a Class C-2 semifinal of the girls state basketball tournament. Crofton (25-3) advances to Saturday's 8:45 p.m. championship game in quest of its ninth title.
Only South Sioux City (12), Sandy Creek (10) and Lincoln Southeast (10) have more.
Crofton took control in the first half. Nine players scored as the Warriors grabbed a 35-20 halftime lead.
"Our depth is definitely our strength," coach Aaron Losing said. "We have kids that make other kids better in practice."
The Warriors extended their lead in the third quarter, going on a 13-0 run. The Bulldogs were unable to get closer than 18 the rest of the way.
"We got the pace in our favor," Losing said. "We broke their press and were able to have an open-court game."
Lacey Sprakel and Ella Wragge each finished with 17 points. Sprakel had 13 in the first half and Wragge scored 13 in the second.
"It was a really good effort by us," Wragge said. "We came ready to play."
Losing said that preparation can be traced to the team's recent history at state. Crofton lost in the final in 2019 and in the semifinals last year, with both setbacks coming against Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Hawkettes moved up to Class C-1 this year.
"This group has not been able to achieve that pinnacle of success," Losing said.
Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport with 17 points while her sister Ruthie, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, had 16.
"We tried to play behind their big girl and take away her turn," Wragge said. "We were doing our best against her."
Crofton has won eight titles under Losing, including five in a row from 2012 to 2016 — the school's most recent championship.
"I coach them hard and they play hard," Losing said. "Hopefully we can get one more win."
Bridgeport (24-4).....8 12 12 16—48
Crofton (25-3)........18 17 23 8—66
B: Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Brooklyn Mohrman 8, Sydney Nein 2, Mackenzie Liakos 4, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 16, Grace Dean 1.
C: Alexis Folkers 9, Jayden Jordan 4, Ella Wragge 17, Kaley Einrem 7, Allie Dahl 2, Jada Schmidt 2, Caitlin Guenther 5, Eillie Tramp 3, Lacey Sprakel 17.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.