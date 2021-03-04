Class C-2: Crofton defeats Bridgeport to advance to championship

LINCOLN — Few teams have more state titles than Crofton, and the Warriors are one win away from another.

The top-ranked Warriors defeated Bridgeport 66-48 on Thursday night in a Class C-2 semifinal of the girls state basketball tournament. Crofton (25-3) advances to Saturday's 8:45 p.m. championship game in quest of its ninth title.

Only South Sioux City (12), Sandy Creek (10) and Lincoln Southeast (10) have more.

Crofton took control in the first half. Nine players scored as the Warriors grabbed a 35-20 halftime lead.

"Our depth is definitely our strength," coach Aaron Losing said. "We have kids that make other kids better in practice."

The Warriors extended their lead in the third quarter, going on a 13-0 run. The Bulldogs were unable to get closer than 18 the rest of the way.

"We got the pace in our favor," Losing said. "We broke their press and were able to have an open-court game."

Lacey Sprakel and Ella Wragge each finished with 17 points. Sprakel had 13 in the first half and Wragge scored 13 in the second.

"It was a really good effort by us," Wragge said. "We came ready to play."