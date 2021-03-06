Class C-2: Crofton defeats Ponca to capture first state title since 2016

LINCOLN — Crofton rallied Saturday night for its first girls basketball state championship since 2016 and its ninth overall.

The top-ranked Warriors (26-3) trailed No. 7 Ponca 38-34 after three quarters but won 46-42 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kaley Einrem clinched the win with two free throws with 22.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Ponca missed on a 3 and Jayden Jordan tacked on another free throw.

Ponca (21-5) went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter for a 26-19 lead that was fueled by five Crofton turnovers. The Warriors responded with the next six points before Samantha Ehlers’ basket in the closing seconds resulted in a 28-25 halftime lead for Ponca.

Ehlers had 14 points in the first half – she was averaging 12 before state and finished with 17.

Crofton took the lead for good, 41-40, on a steal and score by Alexis Folkers with 2:56 left in the game. Folkers and Jordan each had 11 points.

Crofton was in the finals for the second time in three years in search of its ninth state title. The Warriors’ only instate loss before state was to new Class D-2 champion Humphrey St. Francis in a holiday tournament.