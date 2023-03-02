LINCOLN — Chaney Nelson wasn’t ready for her high school basketball career to end.

And she played a huge part in Oakland-Craig’s season extending past Thursday’s first round of the Class C-2 state tournament.

The senior guard produced 10 of the 23 field goals made between both teams during the fourth-seeded Knights’ 36-22 victory over fifth-seeded Ponca at the Devaney Sports Center.

Seventeen of Nelson’s 23 points came in the first half, where her 6-for-7 shooting staked Oakland-Craig out to a 26-10 lead.

“It’s just that our team creates such an exciting environment that we all want to play good,” Nelson said. “I had a great game, but my teammates weren’t sad about how they were playing because they were all still playing great. But they were all happy for me.

“Next game, if my sister (Sadie) was playing good, we’d all be happy for her. It’s just the environment we create – we’re not afraid to take the shots because we know our team is supportive of that.”

Oakland-Craig coach Scott Guzinski said Nelson set up her success in the first half.

“She got off to a great start,” he said. “When we score, we can press, and when we can press, that’s when she’s in her element running up and down the court. It was nice that she got off to a hot start because in the second half we didn’t shoot well.”

Things changed after halftime. Ponca (23-2) nearly held the Knights scoreless in the third quarter until Nelson drove for a basket with five seconds left.

But the Indians only scored six points themselves in the period to get the lead down to 10.

“We didn’t have a flow on offense,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “You felt like we’re getting a chance here, we just need to get going on offense. A few possessions we ran some offense and got something, and then we just didn’t get organized. It’s disappointing, but that’s basketball. You have to play your best down here, and we didn’t.”

Nelson said the Knights didn’t panic when they missed their first seven shots after halftime.

“We knew going into the game we were going to go on runs, they were going to go on runs,” she said. “Our coaches said that this is their run, and we’re going to take it back now.”

Guzinski said there were still encouraging signs even when the offense took a downturn. But that quarter provided a potentially valuable lesson for Friday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Crofton.

“I didn’t feel terrible about it because we were getting some open shots (in the third quarter),” he said. “Our defense was still really, really good. Even though we hadn’t scored yet, they had only scored six.

“But going forward, I’m guessing the Crofton coaches are sitting up there watching us (from the stands), and we’re going to get zone. We have to do a better job of executing and scoring.”

Ponca’s 22 points was its lowest output of the season. It scored 36 in its other loss, which came to Vermillion, South Dakota.

The Indians didn’t make a field goal for the final 10 minutes of the first half.

“We talked about all week being in help, being in the paint,” Guzinski said. “It’s what we call ‘white’ defense. If you aren’t guarding (Ashlyn Kingsbury), you are in the paint to try to frustrate (Samantha Ehlers). Our kids are little, but they are scrappy. Sneaky is our word – you’ve got to be sneaky.”

Hayes said all-around struggles led to his team’s 22-point performance.

“We didn’t rebound very well and had a lot of turnovers,” he said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well on the offensive end, and on the defensive end in the first half we gave up (26) points, which is doable, but we just didn’t execute on the offensive end and get something to drop.”

Hayes hopes Ponca’s seniors appreciated what they accomplished while going 91-13 and qualifying for state four times.

“Once they step away and think about it and this sting goes away, they’re going to be proud of what they accomplished,” he said. “They’ve been a great group.”

Oakland-Craig turns its attention to Crofton and a chance to make its first finals appearance. It has lost in the semifinals in its last three state tournaments.

“Now, we don’t change a thing,” Nelson said. “Our coaches are so good at getting the game plan down. They know what’s coming, so they’re going to prepare us for it and we’re just going to play our game.”

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

Crofton 49, Cross County 27

Crofton entered this year’s Class C-2 state tournament with a new coach, but the Warriors produced familiar results.

Top-seeded Crofton downed eighth-seeded Cross County 49-27 on Thursday at the Devaney Center to improve to 19-2 all-time in first round state tournament games.

Only five of those 19 victories were decided by single figures, and the Warriors quickly established that this would be another convincing win in coach Maggie Moon’s state tournament debut.

Crofton’s pressure helped force the Cougars into seven turnovers in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors up 14-7.

“We knew we were going to have to work together,” said junior Caitlin Guenther, who scored a game-high 20 points. “Since the start of the season, we’ve had confidence in knowing our teamwork was going to win us games. That showed today.”

After a Sammie Allen basket, Ellie Tramp stole the ball on the inbound pass and converted a 3-point play to give the Warriors an 8-4 lead midway through the opening period.

Baskets from Lexi Wiebelhaus, Guenther and Tramp put Crofton up 16-7 early in the second quarter.

Guenther said jumping out to an early lead was a great start.

“I’m very glad we could pull out the lead that we got and then hold it until the end,” she said.

The Warriors closed out the half with seven unanswered points — five coming from Allen — to carry a 27-13 lead into the locker room. The Cougars only shot four free throws in the second quarter

The run grew to 12-0 when Guenther scored the first five points of the second half within the first 91 seconds. She had 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half.

It was a battle of young teams. Crofton had the only two seniors on either roster, and neither of them started. There were a combined two freshmen and four sophomores in the starting lineups.

But the Warriors aren’t inexperienced when it comes to playing in Lincoln.

“We know what the crowd is like,” Guenther said. “We know it’s a neat experience, and we love playing in it.”

With the win, Crofton moves on to Friday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal at Devaney. The Warriors look to earn their 14th trip to a state championship game and add to their total of nine championships, all coming since 2005.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

Pender 56, Clarkson/Leigh

LINCOLN — Pender senior post Olyvia Nelson led the team in total rebounds while providing tough inside defense this season.

But in the first round of the Class C2 state tournament on Thursday, Nelson made an important splash on offense, too.

She exceeded her season average of 4.1 points per game by scoring five during a key 7-0 run to open that second half. That allowed the second-seeded Pendragons to double their seven-point halftime lead on Clarkson/Leigh en route to a 56-37 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nelson finished with nine points, part of a balanced scoring attack that helped Pender win what turned into a best-of-3 series against the Patriots this season.

“That’s a huge bonus,” Pender coach Jason Dolliver said of Nelson’s points. “She’s such a big, strong kid. I love to see her succeed in that moment. That’s what she does – she does things that don’t get seen often.

“When it’s on a big stage like that, I love that she gets to put the ball through the rim because whether she’s scoring or not, she means so much to this team because of her defense and rebounding.”

Nelson said the quick start to the second half was because the Pendragons (25-3) focused on the same things that they’ve done all year.

“Our thing is ‘one more,’ ” she said. “We need one more pass, one more shot. We like to be a third-quarter team, so we wanted to come out strong.”

Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said that stretch where Pender turned its 31-24 lead into 38-24 was a difference-maker.

“With their pressure, they kind of jumped on us early in the third quarter,” he said. “We just didn’t have a response. In the first half, we were able to respond to some of their runs. In the second half, we were not.”

Clarkson/Leigh (20-7) never scored more than four unanswered points in the game and shot 12 for 40.

Chloe Hanel, who averages 19.9 points, made her first 3-pointer and then missed her final six field goals while finishing with seven points.

“We just focused on her the whole game,” Dolliver said. “She’s a really great athlete and a really good basketball player. We made sure she didn’t beat us. She’s just a phenomenal player, so we tried to take her out of the game and make their other kids beat us.”

The first two meetings that the teams split weren’t decided until the fourth quarter. By the time that period rolled around this game, Pender was up by 17.

“We just didn’t make shots,” Murren said. “They outrebounded us. We didn’t handle the basketball well. Credit them – they played well, and we’ve got to play better.”

Dolliver said defense and rebounding are two areas not affected by extra pressure of playing at the state tournament. He told his team to focus on them and the offense will come.

“Our defense really stepped up and made it difficult for them to score and then we got every rebound,” he said. “If there was a ball that didn’t go through the rim, we got it, and that made a huge difference.”

Lillie Timm led the Pendragons with 13 points. Avery Wegner added 11 while Madalyn Dolliver joined Nelson with nine and Maya Dolliver chipped in seven.

Pender lost in the first round in its previous two trips to state. A win in Friday’s 3:15 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center would send the Pendragons into their first championship game since they won the 2013 Class D1 title.

“The atmosphere was great today,” Nelson said. “We had so much support behind us. Going into tomorrow, we know that we have everyone behind us, which is exciting.”

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67, Southern Valley 46

West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated Southern Valley 67-46 on Thursday in a first-round Class C-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament.

The 21-4 Bluejays, seeking their seventh state title, advance to play Pender in a 3:15 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

​The Eagles finish the season 21-4.

