Class C-2 football: Behind Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan aims to return to state championship

When Fremont Bergan’s Koa McIntyre visited colleges this summer, most coaches asked the two-way player which side of the ball he preferred to play on.
McIntyre, a quarterback when the offense takes the field, didn’t insist on sticking with one of the most prominent positions in the sport. In fact, he didn’t suggest a certain position at all, much less a side.
“I said I can play anywhere, wherever the team needs me,” he said.
McIntyre said that mentality helped him while going through his recruiting process, and he eventually committed to Wyoming, where the plan is for him to be a defensive back. He chose the Cowboys for multiple reasons, including the facilities and coaches.
He said that Wyoming’s coaches believed in his ability to develop, become a big part of the team and potentially reach the NFL. In particular, he had high praise for head coach Craig Bohl.
“He's one of the legends, I would say, in college football,” McIntyre said. “He knows and he's just for real with everyone of their abilities, I just love it.”
Before then, though, he’ll have one more year of leading Bergan. McIntyre said he considers the last season as “really successful,” and for good reason. In 13 games, he threw for 2,205 yards and 31 touchdowns, completing over 60% of his passes and throwing just 10 interceptions. On the ground, he added 1,238 yards and 16 touchdowns.
McIntyre was also a playmaker on the defensive side at safety, nabbing three interceptions, including one he took back for a touchdown.
This all led Bergan to an undefeated regular season and C-2 state final appearance. McIntyre said the Knights weren’t projected to experience that much success, but the team grew together in overcoming those expectations.
“We’re very close because we're a small class,” he said. “We had some friendships with that whole squad and just every week we weren’t really complacent with how we beat ranked teams over and over. We just kept trying to get better every week.”
The year also came with personal growth for McIntyre. In his first two years, he wasn’t a team captain, but that changed.
He considers himself a “big brother” to the team, and that’s not just because of his brother, Kade, who is also a two-way contributor. He said that his position comes with a leadership role built into it, and he’s embraced that.
“When I was in my junior year as a first-year quarterback I knew everyone was kind of watching me and I was the role model really through all adversity,” McIntyre said. “I had to lead them through it and get through it.”
On the field, not much adversity came in the regular season. Bergan won all but one of its first nine games by 20 or more points. The lone one-score game was a 28-24 away win against defending state champs Oakland-Craig, a team which took down the Knights 52-0 the season prior.
The playoffs started with more of the same dominance from Bergan, as McIntyre tied his season-high five passing touchdowns in a 55-15 win over Lincoln Lutheran. Bergan advanced to the title match with a pair of 21-7 wins after that.
But, things fell apart in the championship game against Ord. McIntyre had one of his worst statistical performances of the year, throwing a season-worst three interceptions, rushing 24 times for 39 yards and not getting in the endzone once. Bergan lost 28-7.
Even with the emotions of that loss, he and the team weren’t deterred, given all they had accomplished previously.
“It was very tough right after the game,” McIntyre said. “I mean it's really sad because you're losing the state championship but you know, we proved a lot of people wrong that year.”
He said that the team isn’t finished, and will come back “fighting” to be back in the state final. The team only lost three seniors, and expectations are different this time around. Now, teams know that they’ll be in contention, and there’s no underdog narrative to be found.
With such a big swing in expectations for their season from last year to this year, Bergan will need to keep its focus.
“We just can't overlook anyone,” McIntyre said. “That’s what our coach always says, can't overlook anyone no matter what their talent is, we just got to play hard throughout the four quarters we got, and we'll see the result every time.”