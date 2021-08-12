Class C-2 football: Behind Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan aims to return to state championship

McIntyre was also a playmaker on the defensive side at safety, nabbing three interceptions, including one he took back for a touchdown.

This all led Bergan to an undefeated regular season and C-2 state final appearance. McIntyre said the Knights weren’t projected to experience that much success, but the team grew together in overcoming those expectations.

“We’re very close because we're a small class,” he said. “We had some friendships with that whole squad and just every week we weren’t really complacent with how we beat ranked teams over and over. We just kept trying to get better every week.”

The year also came with personal growth for McIntyre. In his first two years, he wasn’t a team captain, but that changed.

He considers himself a “big brother” to the team, and that’s not just because of his brother, Kade, who is also a two-way contributor. He said that his position comes with a leadership role built into it, and he’s embraced that.

“When I was in my junior year as a first-year quarterback I knew everyone was kind of watching me and I was the role model really through all adversity,” McIntyre said. “I had to lead them through it and get through it.”