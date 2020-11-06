Class C-2 football: Fremont Bergan defeats Sutton to advance semifinals

Fremont Bergan defeated Sutton 28-7 in the Class C-2 quarterfinals Friday night.

Koa McIntyre is Bergan’s run-pass threat, averaging 262.5 yards a game. Sutton averages five passes a game. Paxton Olson (975 yards) is one of three Mustangs with more than 500 yards on the ground.

Yutan 54, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Brady Timm threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as No. 5 Yutan (9-1) defeated the No. 9 Wolverines (7-2) for the second time this season.

Oakland-Craig 15, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6

Coulter Thiele’s interception at his 17 with 2:52 left sewed up the No. 3 Knights’ second win of the season over No. 7 Cedar (8-3).

Ord 24, David City Aquinas 12

Kelen Meyer scored the No. 1 Chanticleers’ first 10 points on a field goal and a 30-yard towndown grab from Zach Smith, who made it 17-6 on a 7-yard run.

Tommy Stevens scored an insurance touchdown with 6:58 left, after he ripped the ball away for a fumble recovery, for 10-0 Ord. Kyle Napier ran and passed for scores for No. 6 Aquinas (8-3).