Class C-2 football: Fremont Bergan will host Ord for state championship

On a night when two defenses showed how much they improved since the start of the season, big plays were at a premium.
Only two plays went for more than 36 yards Friday at Heedum Field. And both were by Fremont Bergan, which earned its first berth in a state title game in more than a decade by beating Yutan 21-7 in the Class C-2 semifinal.
Because the 12-0 Knights are the top-seeded team, they will host Ord next Friday at a time to be determined for the title. Ord defeated defending C-2 champ Oakland-Craig 38-28 in Friday’s other semifinal.
While many semifinals were being played Friday night, the Nebraska School Activities Association made the decision to move the games from Nov. 23 and 24 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to home-field sites on Nov. 20.
Wherever and whoever the Knights played, Bergan coach Seth Mruz told his charges in the postgame huddle that he was excited this group was in the title game for the first time since finishing as runner-up in 2010.
“I’m just proud of these kids for what they’ve accomplished this season,” Mruz said. “Going from unranked in the preseason to the state championship game is a pretty big accomplishment.”
Bergan and Yutan met in the season opener, which the Knights won 41-13. After the Knights scored the only points of the first half on their first drive of the game, the contest turned into a defensive battle save for two big plays in the second half.
Bergan’s first scoring drive was a 10-play, 53-yard march with five rushing and five passing plays. A pair of passes from Koa McIntyre to receiver Jarett Boggs successfully ended the drive. The first was an 8-yarder after the Knights were flagged for their lone penalty of the first half, a false start.
McIntyre again found Jarett Boggs open on the right side for a 5-yard touchdown. Freshman Alex Langenfeld added the extra point and that put Bergan ahead 7-0.
Bergan put together a clock-chewing drive early in the second quarter but failed to score after McIntyre was intercepted by defensive back Sean Henkel at the Yutan 36.
The Chieftains then had their best drive of the game but couldn’t come away with points when back-to-back passes by Brady Timm fell incomplete with 27 seconds remaining before halftime.
On the fourth play of the third quarter, McIntyre found his brother Kade racing down the sideline and connected in stride for a 46-yard gain to the Yutan 3.
It took three plays for Bergan to go the final 3 yards as Koa McIntyre scored on a 1-yard sneak to put Bergan ahead 14-0. Yutan’s offense then put together its lone scoring drive, going 61 yards in seven plays. Caden Egr’s 6-yard run closed the 9-2 Chieftains’ deficit to 14-7.
Yutan was poised to tie the game late in the third quarter before the Chieftains were called for an illegal substitution penalty on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Timm was stopped 5 yards short of the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The momentum permanently went back to the Bergan sideline five plays later as Koa McIntyre went 75 yards through the middle of the Yutan defense to for what proved to be the final points of the game.
“Up front that was kids getting a hat on a hat,” Mruz said. “There was a little crease he could take advantage of and that’s all he needed.”
Yutan (9-2)...........................0 0 7 0— 7
At Fremont Bergan (12-0)....7 0 7 7—21
FB: Jarett Boggs 5 pass from Koa McIntyre (Alex Langenfeld kick)
FB: McIntyre 1 run (Langenfeld kick)
Y: Caden Egr 6 run (Paul Kirchmann kick)
FB: McIntyre 75 run (Langenfeld kick)
Ord 38, Oakland-Craig 28
The Chanticleers scored the final 10 points to knock off the defending state champs. Ord (11-0) never trailed, but the game was tied three times, including 28-28 after a Grady Gatewood TD with 9:48 left. Kelen Meyer then kicked a 32-yard field goal with 7:17 left before Zach Smith added a 7-yard run with 5:44 left. Oakland-Craigh finished 10-2.
Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports