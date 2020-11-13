Class C-2 football: Fremont Bergan will host Ord for state championship

On a night when two defenses showed how much they improved since the start of the season, big plays were at a premium.

Only two plays went for more than 36 yards Friday at Heedum Field. And both were by Fremont Bergan, which earned its first berth in a state title game in more than a decade by beating Yutan 21-7 in the Class C-2 semifinal.

Because the 12-0 Knights are the top-seeded team, they will host Ord next Friday at a time to be determined for the title. Ord defeated defending C-2 champ Oakland-Craig 38-28 in Friday’s other semifinal.

While many semifinals were being played Friday night, the Nebraska School Activities Association made the decision to move the games from Nov. 23 and 24 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to home-field sites on Nov. 20.

Wherever and whoever the Knights played, Bergan coach Seth Mruz told his charges in the postgame huddle that he was excited this group was in the title game for the first time since finishing as runner-up in 2010.

“I’m just proud of these kids for what they’ve accomplished this season,” Mruz said. “Going from unranked in the preseason to the state championship game is a pretty big accomplishment.”