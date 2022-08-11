Class C-2 football: Late position change could put Ord and Ryan Gabriel in a good spot

The start of his senior season was not the ideal time for a position change, but Ord’s Ryan Gabriel was "all in" on coach Nate Wells’ idea of moving him from the offensive line to H-back.

“I was ready to do whatever they wanted me to do," Gabriel said. "I guess if it doesn’t work out and I end up having to play line, and that’s where they need me and that’s how we’re going to be most successful, then I’ll play line.”

Wells said Gabriel, who played left guard last season, has been one of the Chanticleers' best linemen. But having a lot of returning experience on the offensive line allowed them to try the move to H-back, a combination of tight end and fullback.

“We’ll use him as a blocker on the edge, and we can pull him a lot and do those kinds of things,” Wells said. “He’s got great hands, too. He’s one of those guys that can run down the field and catch a ball and score touchdowns, and he can run the ball. So we’re toying with the notion of putting him there.”

Whether he ends up at H-back or left guard, Gabriel will also line up middle linebacker. As a junior, Gabriel paced the Chanticleers with 82 tackles (52 solo) and 11 tackles for loss to earn honorable mention all-state honors.

“(Gabriel is) communicating with the defensive line and the outside linebackers, so in that aspect he’s great because of his leadership skills,” Wells said. “He keeps getting better and better and reading and reacting to what’s going on.

“In our style of defense, these guys have a few rules, and we just kind of let them play with their hair on fire. That’s kind of the way he likes to play anyway.”

Last season against Norfolk Catholic, Gabriel had 14 tackles and forced a fumble. A week later, he had 15 tackles against Broken Bow.

“I like to look in the eyes of what everyone is looking at to get a pre-play vision of what’s going on," Gabriel said. "And then as soon as the ball is snapped, I look at the line and see what they’re doing. If they step forward or step back, and my eyes go right to the ball and follow the ball.”

Wells said Gabriel, who won the Class C wrestling title at 195 pounds in February, is one of the top three players he has coached in his seven seasons at Ord. It’s not only Gabriel’s talent, but his approach to football that has made him so productive.

“He’s one of the guys that brings a lot of energy to our school, brings a lot of energy to our football team, to the weight room, to practice,” Wells said. "He’s probably one of the best leaders we’ve ever had in that aspect. ... There’s never a day when he’s not ready to go, and it completely rubs off on the rest of the team.

“It just elevates everybody else’s play. We talk to these guys a lot about the definition of being a great leader is making people around you better, and he does that. Day in and day out.”

After winning the school’s first state championship in 2020, the Chanticleers lost to eventual champion Fremont Bergan in last season’s Class C-2 semifinal. That loss serves as motivation for Gabriel and his teammates to get back to Memorial Stadium in his senior season.

“Being a part of that championship team, the emotions and everything that come from winning that huge game two years ago and the next year losing the semifinal game," Gabriel said, "there’s a lot of motivation behind wanting to win another championship.”

TOP 10

— Rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Fremont Bergan at Battle Creek: Aug. 26, didn't play in 2021. Defending champs open on the road against a C-1 semifinalist.

Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia: Aug. 26, WC won 34-20, 32-13 2021. Wilber gave St. Cecilia its two losses in 2021.

Norfolk Catholic at Ord: Sept. 2, NC won 30-7 in 2021. Only 1-vs.-2 matchup in the preseason ratings.

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Yutan: Sept. 9, didn't play in 2021. First-ever meeting.

Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran: Sept. 23, LL won 10-7 in 2021. Both went on nice playoff runs.

Battle Creek at Norfolk Catholic: Sept. 29, didn't play in 2021. The rivalry is back, and on a Thursday night.

Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig: Sept. 30, FB won 56-21, 45-20 in 2021. Battle of the Knights.

David City Aquinas at Fremont Bergan: Oct. 7, FB won 40-0, 38-7 in 2021. Bergan gets Aquinas at home for the third time in a row.

Yutan at David City Aquinas: Oct. 14, didn't play in 2021. First meeting since 2015.

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic: Oct. 21, NC won 27-20, 20-13 in 2021. Always seems to be a close game.

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Returning All-Staters

JT Brands (Oakland-Craig, 6-2/260, Jr., L): Made 92 tackles as a defensive tackle.

Karter Kerkman (Norfolk Catholic, 6-1/195, Sr., RB): Ran for 1,852 yards for state runner-up.

Alex Langenfeld (Fremont Bergan, 6-3/170, Jr., K): C-2’s best kicker may get more FG tries.

Kade McIntyre (Fremont Bergan, 6-4/210, Sr., WR-LB): Oklahoma projects him as a tight end.

Kade Pieper (Norfolk Catholic, 6-4/250, Sr., L): He’s the sack man for the Knights.

Trent Uhlir (Battle Creek, 6-1/220, Jr., RB-LB): All-stater in C-1 could be playing QB this year.

Others to watch

Ryan Gabriel (Ord, 6-2/220, Sr., OL-LB): Lives in opponents’ backfield.

Dylan Hurlburt (Ord, 5-8/170, Jr., QB-DB): Dual-threat QB keeps the Chants humming.

Coy Rosentreader (Wilber-Clatonia, 6-0/190, Sr., QB-LB): Three-year starter should be an improved decision maker.

— By Stu Pospisil