Class C-2 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games
FOOTBALL

Class C-2 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. Oakland-Craig (13-0): Could be a repeat title for coach Joe Anderson. The Knights have 13 returning starters, including six two-way players. Jaron Meyer averaged 11.5 yards a carry as a junior. Coulter Thiele and Jack Pille, the latter back from an ACL injury, are perimeter speed threats for new QB Grady Gatewood. The back seven on defense is largely intact.

2. Sutton (11-2): Coach Steve Ramer’s Mustangs want a second chance in Lincoln come November. Half of last year’s lineup is back, including Joe Hinrichs on the lines, Cade Wiseman at quarterback and Tyler Baldwin as a two-way end.

3. David City Aquinas (8-3): Always a contender, coach Ron Mimick’s Monarchs are blessed with 17 returning starters. Initial strengths are the lines and depth, which is good news for an athletic and quick backfield (RB Kyle Napier and QB Caleb Thege).

4. Wahoo Neumann (6-4): It’s new territory for the Cavs, who had been in Class C-1. Richard Evans is their third coach in three years because of retirements. Nine returning starters include LB/TE Karson Sander.

5. Ord (7-4): Also moving from C-1 because of enrollment are coach Nate Wells’ Chanticleers, who reached the 2019 quarterfinal and have 16 returning starters. Three are on the offensive line, including 6-4, 290-pound senior Riley Setlik. Tommy Stevens is a standout at RB and LB.

6. Norfolk Catholic (3-6): Another sub-.500 year from the Knights would be shocking, even with a demanding schedule. Quarterback/linebacker Cayden Cunningham is among 11 returning starters for coach Jeff Bellar, who’s working on adding to his state-record 363 wins.

7. Yutan (5-5): A youth movement late in the season, with seven sophomores starting on defense, should pay off for coach Dan Krajicek. The Chieftains have 20 returning starters; nine on offense including 1,600-yard rusher Caden Egr and multisport talent Brady Timm at quarterback.

8. Fremont Bergan (7-3): The Knights have a large junior class that will fill many of the holes coach Seth Mruz’s team has on offense, where two linemen and a wide receiver return. Koa McIntyre’s speed will be used at quarterback. Nolan Thomsen is a two-way lineman.

9. Centennial (6-4): The Broncos went with sophomore linemen a year ago and coach Evan Klanecky will put a hefty bunch on the field. Senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan accounted for 1,800 yards a year ago.

10. Wilber-Clatonia (7-3): Coach Lynn Jurgens could have Wolverines howling late into the season if lines develop amid a challenging schedule. Mitchell Thompson, who heads a tested group of skill players, also thrives at outside linebacker.

Returning all-staters

Mike Brands

Oakland-Craig, OL/MLB, 6-2, 210, Sr.

State champions return their leading tackler.

Caden Nelson

Oakland-Craig, FB/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.

A good lead blocker, he also will play some wide receiver.

Cade Wiseman

Sutton, QB/DB, 5-9, 155, Sr.

Dual-threat ran for 1,607 yards and Scored 140 points as a junior.

Others to watch

Tommy Stevens

Ord, RB/LB, 5-9, 200, Sr.

Brings powerful running (1,500 yards) and sure tackling.

Cooper Gierhan

Centennial, QB/DB, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Only his second year at QB; football is his third sport.

Isaac Herbek

Grand Island CC, WR/DB, 6-4, 160, Jr.

Don’t throw his way — he had six interceptions as a sophomore.

Caden Egr

Yutan, RB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Team respects the 1,600-yard rusher — He’s a third-year captain.

Cayden Cunningham

Norfolk Catholic, QB/LB, 6-2, 185, Sr.

He’ll be the leader to get the Knights back to state contention.

Noteworthy games

Fremont Bergan at Yutan

Aug. 28 • 2019: Bergan won 20-7

Start of big seasons for Bergan’s Koa McIntyre and Yutan’s Caden Egr?

Nor. Catholic at Wah. Neumann

Sept. 4 • Didn’t play in 2019

Not one breather on the Norfolk Catholic schedule this year.

DC Aquinas at Centennial

Sept. 4 • 2019: Aquinas won 35-0

Aquinas will be coming off season opener against Neumann.

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

Sept. 4 • 2019: Sutton won 16-0

Conference rivals meet in a nondistrict game.

Ord at Norfolk Catholic

Sept. 11 • Didn’t play in 2019

Could be the first time these teams have met.

Lincoln Lutheran at Sutton

Sept. 18 • Didn’t play in 2019

Could be a proving game for the Warriors.

DC Aquinas at Oakland-Craig

Sept. 25 • Didn’t play in 2019

Last meeting was the 2015 C-2 final that Aquinas won.

Wahoo Neumann at Centennial

Oct. 2 • Didn’t play in 2019

Last time they met was 2011.

Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC

Oct. 23 • 2019: HCC won 34-7

With these teams’ schedules, it could be a must-win game.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school football Super Six

Tags

