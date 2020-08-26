Class C-2 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. Oakland-Craig (13-0): Could be a repeat title for coach Joe Anderson. The Knights have 13 returning starters, including six two-way players. Jaron Meyer averaged 11.5 yards a carry as a junior. Coulter Thiele and Jack Pille, the latter back from an ACL injury, are perimeter speed threats for new QB Grady Gatewood. The back seven on defense is largely intact.

2. Sutton (11-2): Coach Steve Ramer’s Mustangs want a second chance in Lincoln come November. Half of last year’s lineup is back, including Joe Hinrichs on the lines, Cade Wiseman at quarterback and Tyler Baldwin as a two-way end.

3. David City Aquinas (8-3): Always a contender, coach Ron Mimick’s Monarchs are blessed with 17 returning starters. Initial strengths are the lines and depth, which is good news for an athletic and quick backfield (RB Kyle Napier and QB Caleb Thege).

4. Wahoo Neumann (6-4): It’s new territory for the Cavs, who had been in Class C-1. Richard Evans is their third coach in three years because of retirements. Nine returning starters include LB/TE Karson Sander.